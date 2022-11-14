Istanbul explosion: Mystery person spotted sitting on bench after shopping centre blast arrested

The person who left the scene of a deadly bombing in Istanbul has been arrested.

Six people were killed, and 81 others wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in Istiklal Avenue in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said "smells like terrorism".

A mystery woman had been seen sitting on a bench for around 40 minutes before the explosion. She got up just after it occurred, and left.

According to Turkish news agency Anadolu, the country's interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, said that person has now been arrested.

A young girl and her father were among the dead.

Turkey's largest city, had been crowded as usual at the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families when the blast happened.

Footage taken moments after, shows panicked people running from the scene.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mr Erdogan called the blast a "treacherous attack" and vowed its perpetrators would be punished. He said he did not yet know who was behind it, but that it had the "smell of terror".

He added investigations were ongoing by the police and the governor's office, including reviewing footage of the area.