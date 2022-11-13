Istanbul explosion leaves at least six dead

Nataliya Vasilyeva
·2 min read
People run away from Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue after the explosion - Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
An explosion rocked Istanbul’s best-known shopping street on Sunday, killing at least six and injuring 53 more people.

The explosion rang out in Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon, when Istanbul's main pedestrian shopping street is typically thronged with crowds.

A video from the scene showed crowds of shoppers on the street scream and run away as a loud boom was heard.

Ali Yerlikaya, from the government of Istanbul, said the explosion occurred after 4pm local time.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, hinted that the blast was a deliberate attack.

“Our nation should make sure the perpetrators of the incident on Istiklal street will be punished as they deserve,” he told a news conference.

Emergency services at the scene of the blast in a busy shopping street in Istanbul - Reuters/Kemal Aslan
Ambulances rushed to the scene across the city centre soon after the attack, with helicopters seen whizzing overhead.

Only part of Istiklal Avenue, arguably one of the city’s most crowded spots at any time of day, was cordoned off on Sunday afternoon as nonchalant tourists and locals just 500 metres away were still strolling with their shopping bags and workers at baklava stores were greeting customers.

Authorities did not immediately name the cause of the explosion. However, the blast evoked the memories of the 2016 bombing on the same street, when four people were killed and 36 injured in an attack associated with the Islamic State group.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, has hinted that the blast was a deliberate attack - AP/Francisco Seco
Istanbul saw a series of devastating terrorist attacks in 2015-16 attributed to IS militants.

Security measures in the city that hosts millions of tourists every year have been tightened ever since. All shopping centres in Istanbul are equipped with metal detectors, while armed police and armoured vehicles typically patrol main tourist attractions such as Istiklal Avenue.

Forensics at the scene following the Istanbul explosion - Reuters/Kemal Aslan
Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday launched a probe into the explosion. A local court imposed a broadcast ban that bars the media from distributing images of the attack.

Twitter, one of the most popular social media in Turkey, appeared to be throttled by the authorities.

