Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United live stream: How to watch Champions League tie online and on TV tonight

Manchester United will look to make it three wins from three in Europe when they face Istanbul Basaksehir.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have already beaten both PSG and RB Leipzig in the Champions League and now travel to Turkey to face the Super Lig champions.

Domestically, however, it hasn’t been anywhere near as good for the Red Devils - a defeat to Arsenal at the weekend was a third in six games.

Basaksehir beat Konyaspor on Sunday to move seventh in their league, with three straight victories - but they are yet to take a point in Europe.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the game?

The match is set to kick off at 5:55pm GMT on Wednesday, 4 November.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can also stream via the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Enzo Crivelli went off injured at the weekend for Basaksehir and is likely to be replaced by Demba Ba in attack. Nacer Chadli is injured and so too is Junior Caicara, meaning former Man United defender Rafael could play at right-back.

For United themselves, Alex Telles is still absent after testing positive for Covid-19 and Jesse Lingard has not travelled. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he will make changes to the team, including Dean Henderson potentially playing in goal.

Predicted line-ups

IBS: Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Topal; Visca, Kahveci, Ozcan, Turuc; Ba.

MUN: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Williams; Matic, McTominay; Mata, Van de Beek, Rashford; Martial.

Odds

Istanbul Basaksehir - 15/2

Draw - 4/1

Manchester United - 5/11

