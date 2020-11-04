Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester United will hope to continue their good European form when they travel to Turkey for Wednesday night’s match.

The Red Devils have procured great results in the Champions League group stage so far, despite largely abject performances and results in the Premier League.

They are top of the group and face bottom side Istanbul Basaksehir, knowing a win on the night puts them in a great position to reach the knock-out stages.

United’s Turkish opponents are on a three-game win streak domestically, but have suffered defeat to PSG and Leipzig in the group.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the game?

The match is set to kick off at 5:55pm GMT on Wednesday, 4 November.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can also stream via the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Enzo Crivelli went off injured at the weekend for Basaksehir and is likely to be replaced by Demba Ba in attack. Nacer Chadli is injured and so too is Junior Caicara, meaning former Man United defender Rafael could play at right-back.

For United themselves, Alex Telles is still absent after testing positive for Covid-19 and Jesse Lingard has not travelled. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he will make changes to the team, including Dean Henderson potentially playing in goal.

Predicted line-ups

IBS: Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Topal; Visca, Kahveci, Ozcan, Turuc; Ba.

MUN: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Williams; Matic, McTominay; Mata, Van de Beek, Rashford; Martial.

Odds

Istanbul Basaksehir - 15/2

Draw - 4/1

Manchester United - 5/11

