Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to make changes to his line-up for Manchester United’s third Champions League group stage fixture tonight.

The Red Devils play Istanbul Basaksehir knowing a win will take them a huge step toward the last 16, having already beaten PSG and RB Leipzig - while the Turkish side have lost to both those outfits.

United were disappointing at the weekend however, losing to Arsenal and still without a home win in the Premier League this season as a result.

Basaksehir won their own league game, a third victory in a row, having won the Super Lig in 2019/20.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the game?

The match is set to kick off at 5:55pm GMT on Wednesday, 4 November.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can also stream via the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Enzo Crivelli went off injured at the weekend for Basaksehir and is likely to be replaced by Demba Ba in attack. Nacer Chadli is injured and so too is Junior Caicara, meaning former Man United defender Rafael could play at right-back.

For United themselves, Alex Telles is still absent after testing positive for Covid-19 and Jesse Lingard has not travelled. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he will make changes to the team, including Dean Henderson potentially playing in goal.

Predicted line-ups

IBS: Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Topal; Visca, Kahveci, Ozcan, Turuc; Ba.

MUN: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Williams; Matic, McTominay; Mata, Van de Beek, Rashford; Martial.

Odds

Istanbul Basaksehir - 15/2

Draw - 4/1

Manchester United - 5/11

Prediction

Even with a rotated team, United have been better set-up on the road and in Europe this season and should be able to procure a result. Four points across these two fixtures against the Turkish side would all but seal their place in the last 16. Istanbul Basaksehir 1-2 Man United

