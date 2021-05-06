Issuer Direct Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Record Total Revenue Led by Communications Revenue Increasing 32% to $3.2 million or 64% of Total Revenue, Net Income Increased 141% and EBITDA Increased 59%

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 /Issuer Direct Corporation(NYSE American:ISDR)(the "Company"), an industry-leadingcommunicationsandcompliancecompany, today reported its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct, commented, "We continued our momentum from 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021, revenues, earnings, gross margins and customer counts all expanded on a year-over-year basis. Our Communications business performed well, increasing 32% year-over-year, something we believe we will continue as we bring to market new products and leverage our ACCESSWIRE news brand. We also saw our Compliance business expand by 12% for the quarter from the same period last year, led by both our stock transfer and annual general meeting offerings."

Mr. Balbirnie continued, "We are pleased with our first quarter results and, as we look ahead, we are focused on the continued growth of our business, particularly with respect to our Communications platform. From a technology investment standpoint, we are building a newsroom product, with initial plans to release this new product in the second half of this year. We believe this new capability will lead to increased customer spend and new customer acquisition, which should increase our newswire market share. We recognize it is important for us to develop and release these new products in order to continue our revenue growth, and equally important for us to continue to prioritize strategic acquisition opportunities."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Revenue- Total revenue was $4,980,000, a 24% increase from $4,016,000 in Q1 2020 and a 5% increase from $4,744,000 in Q4 2020. Communications revenue increased 32% from Q1 2020 and 3% from Q4 2020. The increase in Communications revenue was primarily due to the combination of increased revenue from our ACCESSWIRE product and an increase in revenue from subscriptions of Platform id. Communications revenue increased to 64% of total revenue for Q1 2021, compared to 60% for Q1 2020. Revenue from our Compliance business increased 12% from Q1 2020 and 9% from Q4 2020. The increase was due to an increase in our stock transfer and print and proxy fulfillment services.

  • Gross Margin - Gross margin for Q1 2021 was $3,586,000, or 72% of revenue, compared to $2,763,000, or 69% of revenue, during Q1 2020 and $3,331,000, or 70%, in Q4 2020. Communications gross margin was 73%, an increase from 72% in Q1 2020 and flat with Q4 2020.

  • Operating Income -Operating income was $707,000 for Q1 2021, as compared to $248,000 during Q1 2020. The increase in operating income is due to an increase in gross margin partially offset by higher operating expenses, primarily due to continued investment and expansion of our headcount, including our sales and marketing and product development teams.

  • Net Income-On a GAAP basis, net income was $545,000, or $0.14 per diluted share, during Q1 2021, compared to $226,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, during Q1 2020.

  • Operating Cash Flows - Cash flows from operations for Q1 2021 were $1,269,000 compared to $602,000 in Q1 2020.

  • Non-GAAP Measures -Q1 2021 EBITDA was $992,000, or 20% of revenue, compared to $622,000, or 15% of revenue, during Q1 2020. Non-GAAP net income for Q1 2021 was $687,000, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $397,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, during Q1 2020.

  • Stock Repurchase Plan - The Company completed its $2,000,000 repurchase program originally announced on August 7, 2019 and increased on March 16, 2020 by repurchasing the remaining balance under the plan of $453,000 or 19,777 shares of its common shares.

Key Performance Indicators:

  • During the quarter, the Company worked with 1,541 publicly traded customers, compared to 1,473 during the same period last year.

  • During the quarter, the Company worked with 1,970 privately held customers compared to 1,289 during the same period last year.

  • During the quarter we signed 50 new Platformid.subscriptions to new or existing customers with a total annual contract value of $383,000.

  • Total Platformid.subscriptions as of March 31, 2021 were 386, with an annual contract value of $3,046,000, compared to 341 subscriptions with an annual contract value of $2,677,000 as of December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Information
Certain Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. In the calculation of these measures, the Company excludes certain items, such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and tax impact of adjustments. The Company believes that excluding such items provides investors and management with a representation of the Company's core operating performance and with information useful in assessing its prospects for the future and underlying trends in the Company's operating expenditures and continuing operations. Management uses such Non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial results and manage operations. The release and the attachments to this release provide a reconciliation of each of the Non-GAAP measures referred to in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding GAAP financial statements and investors should evaluate them carefully. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
($ in ‘000's, except per share amounts)
CALCULATION OF EBITDA

Three Months ended March 31,

2021

2020

Amount

Amount

Net income:

$

545

$

226

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

285

374

Interest income

(1

)

(58

)

Income tax expense

163

80

EBITDA:

$

992

$

622

CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME

Three Months ended March 31,

2021

2020

Amount

Per diluted share

Amount

Per diluted share

Net income:

$

545

$

0.14

$

226

$

0.06

Adjustments:

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

117

0.03

172

0.04

Stock-based compensation (2)

63

0.02

45

0.01

Tax impact of adjustments (3)

(38

)

(0.01

)

(46

)

(0.01

)

Non-GAAP net income:

$

687

$

0.18

$

397

$

0.10

  1. The adjustments represent the amortization of intangible assets related to acquired assets and companies.

  2. The adjustments represent stock-based compensation expense related to awards of stock options, restricted stock units or common stock in exchange for services. Although the Company expects to continue to award stock in exchange for services, the amount of stock-based compensation is excluded as it is subject to change as a result of one-time or non-recurring projects.

  3. This adjustment gives effect to the tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments at the current Federal rate of 21%.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: May 6, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Participant: 877-407-8133 | 201-689-8040

Live Webcast:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/842/40843

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight eastern on May 20, 2021.

Toll-free: 877.481.4010

International: 919.882.2331

Reference ID: 40843

Web replay:http://www.issuerdirect.com/earnings-calls-and-scripts/

About Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct® is an industry-leadingcommunicationsandcompliancecompany focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platformid.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visitwww.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed athttp://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
(919) 481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Hayden IR
Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,548

$

19,556

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $651 and $657, respectively)

2,966

2,514

Other current assets

383

298

Total current assets

23,897

22,368

Capitalized software (net of accumulated amortization of $2,893 and $2,761, respectively)

394

526

Fixed assets (net of accumulated amortization of $348 and $312, respectively)

775

795

Right-of-use asset - leases

1,756

1,830

Other long-term assets

93

88

Goodwill

6,376

6,376

Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $5,663 and $5,546, respectively)

2,789

2,906

Total assets

$

36,080

$

34,889

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

589

$

304

Accrued expenses

2,098

1,805

Income taxes payable

358

258

Deferred revenue

2,383

2,212

Total current liabilities

5,428

4,579

Deferred income tax liability

262

197

Lease liabilities - long-term

1,890

1,971

Total liabilities

7,580

6,747

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

-

-

Common stock $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,765,975 and 3,770,752 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

4

4

Additional paid-in capital

22,024

22,214

Other accumulated comprehensive loss

(16

)

(19

)

Retained earnings

6,488

5,943

Total stockholders' equity

28,500

28,142

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

36,080

$

34,889

ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

Revenues

$

4,980

$

4,016

Cost of revenues

1,394

1,253

Gross profit

3,586

2,763

Operating costs and expenses:

General and administrative

1,404

1,216

Sales and marketing expenses

1,074

896

Product development

249

194

Depreciation and amortization

152

209

Total operating costs and expenses

2,879

2,515

Operating income

707

248

Interest income, net

1

58

Net income before income taxes

708

306

Income tax expense

163

80

Net income

$

545

$

226

Income per share - basic

$

0.15

$

0.06

Income per share - fully diluted

$

0.14

$

0.06

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

3,769

3,788

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - fully diluted

3,817

3,824

ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

545

$

226

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

285

374

Bad debt expense

28

93

Deferred income taxes

(15

)

(42

)

Non-cash interest expense

-

6

Stock-based compensation expense

63

45

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(484

)

(219

)

Decrease (increase) in other assets

(16

)

32

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

287

118

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

398

(105

)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue

178

74

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,269

602

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of fixed assets

(16

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(16

)

-

Cash flows from financing activities:

Exercise of stock options

199

-

Payment for stock repurchase and retirement

(452

)

(203

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(253

)

(203

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

1,000

399

Cash - beginning

19,556

15,766

Currency translation adjustment

(8

)

32

Cash and cash equivalents - ending

$

20,548

$

16,197

Supplemental disclosures:

Cash paid for income taxes

$

-

$

10

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

