Issue of 'irregularities' during TDP term will be raised in Parliament: YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): While COVID-19 and other issues will be raised during the monsoon session of Parliament, the YSRCP will lay emphasis on the alleged irregularities by the Andhra Pradesh government entities during the Telugu Desam Party's term.

"While COVID-19, Central aid, Special Category Status (SCS) and other issues will come up in the session on merit, YSRCP MPs will also stress on the irregularities in Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) during the previous TDP term with all vigour," said an official YSRCP release.

The beneficiaries, said the release, include Chandrababu Naidu and his family members, and other Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders.

"The Benami transactions that took place in the land deals, again involved ministers and TDP leader besides redrawing the boundaries of the capital area to suit favoured few to keep their landholding at an advantageous place," it further said.

It also said that the "land pooling scheme" rules do not comply with the Land Acquisition Act, which would be articulated in the House.

"There were grave irregularities at bidding level and undue favour was meted out to Terasoftware by giving the maintenance contract at an exorbitant rate to the Company, owned by family members of Harikrishna Prasad who was holding high office in the Government," the release added. (ANI)

