Issue with intrinsic value feed to Nasdaq has been resolved

Storebrand Asset Management AS
Lysaker, 14 June 2021

The technical issues this morning has now been resolved and prices are flowing to Nasdaq in a normal fashion.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com.

Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

The below funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.

Fund name and share class

Symbol

ISIN

Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5

STIIAM

NO0010841588

Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5

STIINM

NO0010841570

Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5

STIGEP

NO0010841604

Storebrand Global Solutions A5

STIGS

NO0010841612

Storebrand Global Multifactor A5

STIGM

NO0010841596


