Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 21,298,215 Ordinary Shares of 1p each (the “Shares”) were issued and allotted on 14 November 2022 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the “Offer”), issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc, to raise £20 million, with an over allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 87.0p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 22 September 2022 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 28 November 2022.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 87.0p:

No. of Shares Current Holding % Issued Share Capital Neal Ransome 12,126 47,377 0.026 Andy Boteler 12,126 30,853 0.017 Joanne Parfrey 15,157 33,911 0.018

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 180,375,131‬. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

