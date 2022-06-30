Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares
·1 min read

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 18 April 2008) the Company allotted 715,031 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the "New Ordinary shares") in the capital of the Company on 30 June 2022. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 80.03p per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 2.02p per Ordinary share.

Accordingly, application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of the 715,031 new Ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 1 July 2022. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 30 June 2022 consists of 183,280,301 Ordinary shares of which 22,449,076 shares are held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 160,831,225 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 June 2022

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


