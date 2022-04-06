Issue of Equity

Downing ONE VCT plc
·1 min read

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

6 April 2022
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2022 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Top Up Offer for Subscription that opened on 26 November 2021 (“Offer”) as follows:

2,545,634 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 63.40p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 April 2022.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 180,113,033 Ordinary Shares.


