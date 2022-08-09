Issey Miyake has passed away, aged 84

Photo credit: Daniel SIMON - Getty Images

Famed Japanese designer Issey Miyake has passed away after a battle with cancer, his team has confirmed.

According to a short statement released by his company, Miyake died in a Tokyo hospital this week surrounded by close friends and associates, aged 84. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service held.

Miyake is known to have helped bring Japanese fashion into the global space, being one was one of the first Japanese designers to show in Paris.

Photo credit: Victor Boyko - Getty Images

He launched his namesake label in 1970 – and went on to create various other successful enterprises, including a very popular diffusion line called Pleats Please Issey Miyake, as well as a menswear version, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake. He was also behind several popular women's fragrances, the most notable of which was L’Eau d’Issey.

Over the years, Miyake's designs have been worn by some of the most famous and fashionable women in the world – and recently, his past collections have been proving popular on resale sites and with young celebrities.

Model Paloma Elesser was spotted in an archive design, while Doja Cat last year described Miyake as her "favourite designer".

"Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design," the house said in a poignant statement. "Always a pioneer, Miyake both embraced traditional handcrafts but also looked to the next solution: the newest technology driven by research and development."

"He never once stepped back from his love, the process of making things. He continued to work with his teams, creating new designs and supervising all collections under the various Issey Miyake labels. His spirit of joy, empowerment and beauty will be carried on by the next generations.”

