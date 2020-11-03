Issa Rae can’t get enough of these 4 clean haircare products

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Clean haircare brand Sienna Naturals recently announced a new addition to its product lineup, Salon In A Box. Curated by Issa Rae, the brand’s official spokesperson and ambassador, the set includes four of Rae’s favorite all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free products. These are the products Rae — who has spoken in the past about her relationship with her hair — uses to maintain her hair health. They’re all intended to restore scalp health and repair your hair from the stress of styling.

View photos Credit: Sienna Naturals More

The Salon In A Box kit includes:

H.A.P.I. Shampoo – A shampoo that hydrates and cleanses hair from root to tip by removing build-up caused by styling products, sweat and environmental toxins.

– A shampoo that hydrates and cleanses hair from root to tip by removing build-up caused by styling products, sweat and environmental toxins. Plant Power – An intense, deep hydrating treatment mask that strengthens and softens hair while restoring moisture-protein balance for the ultimate damage repair.

– An intense, deep hydrating treatment mask that strengthens and softens hair while restoring moisture-protein balance for the ultimate damage repair. Lock & Seal – An anti-breakage styling oil made from a blend of ingredients designed to seal down damaged hair cuticles. It’s the answer to parched curls and dry ends.

– An anti-breakage styling oil made from a blend of ingredients designed to seal down damaged hair cuticles. It’s the answer to parched curls and dry ends. Dew Magic – The brand’s “do-it-all” conditioning creme that hydrates, softens, strengthens, invigorates, smooths and protects hair all without weighing it down.

“I’m a huge fan of Dew Magic, our leave-in conditioner,” Rae says on the site. “Whenever I choose a wash-and-go style, Dew Magic adds the perfect amount of moisture and weight without leaving a film.”

Customers are already loving the box set and how the products are transforming their tresses. “My hair is curly and I’ve struggled with it my entire life,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ve always focused on controlling it when I style, but these products are game-changers. It made my hair and scalp so much more manageable that styling really isn’t a struggle anymore.”

You can pre-order your Salon In A Box bundle right now for a mid-November ship date. We can’t wait to get our hands on a box!

If you liked this post, check out the best hair products at Nordstrom for under $25.

More from In The Know:

Influencer tries to scam Hamptons homeowners into letting her stay longer

Over 27,000 people have bought this $9 foot callus remover

Jason Wu Beauty is coming to Target and I am honestly too excited

Tracee Ellis Ross just shared an extremely relatable message about hair acceptance on Instagram

The post Issa Rae can’t get enough of these 4 clean haircare products appeared first on In The Know.