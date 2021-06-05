Issa Rae Is Joining The 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Sequel

Issa Rae’s dream has come true: She’s officially entering the Spider-verse.

The “Insecure” creator and star was tapped to join the voice cast of the sequel to Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” The Hollywood Reporter first reported Friday.

Rae celebrated the news in her Instagram stories, writing in one post: “The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade. A dream come true.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which featured voice acting from Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, hit theaters in 2018. It won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature the following year.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller and David Callaham will be the writers on the project, which is slated for release in October 2022, THR reported. Sources told the publication that Rae may voice Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman.

Miller shouted out Rae’s involvement with the project, tweeting, “More excitement to come.”

Rae thanked her supporters for their congratulatory messages in an Instagram story later Friday.

“Thank you. The positivity, the well wishes, the texts, it means so much,” she said. “I don’t talk about shit often, I don’t get hype about shit, but I’m hype about this one. Thank you for the love.”

Good morning to @IssaRae and Issa Rae only. pic.twitter.com/vxRSBq7gZu — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) June 5, 2021

Rae wasn’t the only “Insecure” cast member swinging with excitement.

Actor and producer Natasha Rothwell, who plays Kelli on the critically acclaimed HBO series, shared proof that Rae has long admired the web-shooting superhero by posting an old picture of her co-star holding a Spider-Man balloon.

Rothwell combined the photo with a screenshot of the headline announcing Rae’s casting, writing above the images: “How it started ... How it’s going.”

“Good morning to @issarae and Issa Rae only,” she tweeted.

