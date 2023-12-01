Issa Rae Says She Gets Called President Barbie on the Street: 'I'm Like, Salute, Yes!'

"I didn't know how much that would mean to me," the actress said on Wednesday's episode of 'The View'

You can take the girl out of the Barbie Land Oval Office, but Issa Rae is still there in her heart!

During a Wednesday appearance on The View, the Barbie actress said that she sometimes gets called her character's name by strangers while out and about.

"People will call me President Barbie when I'm just out on the street," said Rae, 38. "I didn't know how much that would mean to me. I'm like, 'Oh, salute, yes!' "

The Insecure creator and star also reflected on the success of Barbie, which reigns as the biggest movie of 2023 at the box office but premiered in theaters one week after the SAG-AFTRA strike began (the strike officially ended on Nov. 9).

"We didn't really get to celebrate the success, and I'm so honored to be a part of it, I'm so proud of [director/co-writer] Greta Gerwig and [star/co-producer] Margot Robbie," Rae said.



The View/YouTube Issa Rae on The View Nov. 29, 2023

Rae, whose latest project is the soon-to-be-released American Fiction, previously spoke to PEOPLE

in a Barbie special issue ahead of the movie's July 21 release, where she opened up about the Barbie world that was her childhood.

"My Barbies were fulfilling scenarios," she said. "They were also like sex-ed, when I didn’t know what sex was. ... As a kid I just wanted to play and tell stories and make them kiss."

“They were my opportunity to play God — Barbies were the Sims for me before I played the Sims," the actress explained.

She also recalled being conscious, even as a child, of the “stigma associated with Barbie” and its depiction of femininity and race in American culture: “I felt like there was a lot of pressure, image-wise, playing with white Barbie dolls and my parents making sure I had Black Barbie dolls so I felt represented."

“Barbies made me aware of race at a young age,” said Rae. “There was so much held on Barbie’s shoulders.”

Warner Bros.; Monica Schipper/Getty Issa Rae in Barbie (2023); Issa Rae in Los Angeles on May 30, 2023

While she hasn't become the first female president (at least not yet!), Rae has a number of professional accomplishments including three Golden Globe nominations and three Emmy nominations for her performance in Insecure. A Black Lady Sketch Show, in which she appeared and executive produced, also picked up three Emmy nods.

With Insecure, Rae became the first Black woman to create and star in a scripted series for a premium cable channel. In 2022, she became the first person to receive a key to the city of Inglewood, California — an honor her Insecure character accepted in the HBO series.

But Rae doesn't consider any of those her biggest career accomplishments.

"I'd say transitioning from web series to television, just because that wasn't necessarily a proven model for many; especially for many Black people," she told PEOPLE in February of her proudest moment, on building on the success of her YouTube series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. "I'm proud to show what's possible and I've had so much fun while doing it."

While the Los Angeles native doesn't think much about being a pioneer, she said that she believes she "definitely manifested having a show on HBO," adding, "I think about that sometimes and am amazed and grateful."

American Fiction is in limited theaters Dec. 15, with a wider release on Dec. 22.

