Issa Rae Has a Message for Insecure Stans Who "Complain" About Every Episode

Five seasons of Insecure later, and viewers still have one major complaint about the show: each episode's 30-minute runtime. It's a good problem to have, but after being bombarded online with the same request for years, the series's creator Issa Rae gave a message to the stans while sitting down for InStyle's Badass Questionnaire.

"It's literally called a half-hour comedy," Issa said point blank, before also addressing the names trolls have given to character Condola Hayes ("catapult" and "constipation" are her favorites) and the #LawrenceHive. "There have just been so many things that we've never anticipated writing." She continued, "I'm glad we never tried to play into what the audience wants because they're just gonna do their own thing."

Though it can be exhausting at times, Issa revealed that "the viewers and their commentary is the best part of the show." She added, "Good and bad."

Elsewhere in the interview, Issa offered some sound advice to aspiring producers, writers, and directors who are afraid but want to share content about their personal life experiences. "You gotta get over that," she said in reference to any fear. "Some of the purest, unique, original art is yours. It comes from you. I think the more specific, the more universal it becomes. There's something that's just beautiful about sharing a part of yourself that you wouldn't ordinarily share. And I think it's interesting to unpack why you're scared to share that. It can make for a great show and I can't wait to watch it."

Issa's costar (and BFF on and off screen) Yvonne Orji also took her own Badass Questionnaire and didn't hold back — from what surprised her most about filming with John Cena to the one item she took from the set of Insecure. Watch her entire interview below.