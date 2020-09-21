Issa Rae and 'Insecure' cast went big for Emmy viewing party

Issa Rae went big instead of going home.

The actress, nominated for lead actress in a comedy, watched the 2020 Emmys from inside the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday.

"This has been such a special night, and I'm so excited to celebrate with my cast and crew," Rae said on Instagram. "Thank you, SoFi Stadium. Go Emmys!"

The cast and crew of "Insecure" (which Rae co-created and stars in), it seems, took over the stadium to celebrate the show's nomination for comedy series. ("Schitt's Creek" won the Emmy for the category in a historic sweep.)

"We are very proud of #Inglewood’s very own Issa Rae for her Emmy nominations!" SoFi Stadium wrote on Instagram. "You are always welcome here at #sofistadium!!"

Rae, who was previously nominated for lead actress in a comedy in 2018, was born in L.A. and spent much of her childhood in nearby Inglewood. "Insecure" was set in the city and partially filmed there as well.

"Insecure" producer Deniese Davis, actors Jay Ellis (who played love interest Lawrence Walker), Jean Elie (who played Issa's brother Ahmal Dee), Wade Allain-Marcus (who played Derek DuBois) and Kendrick Sampson (who played Nathan Turner) were also in attendance at the stadium.

SoFi Stadium itself held its first NFL event on Sept. 13, when the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Dallas Cowboys in the first Sunday-night game of the football season.