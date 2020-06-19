Issa Rae, Dan Harmon and More on ‘Strange,’ ‘Efficient’ and ‘Exhausting on the Eyes’ Virtual Writers’ Rooms

While COVID-19 has brought much of the TV industry to a standstill, at least one part of the process has been able to adapt to the new normal and forge ahead — writers’ rooms. TV writers have been spending a lot of time on Zoom over the last few months, breaking story arcs and polishing scripts remotely in order to keep at least some work going while Hollywood waits for production to resume. To get a sense of how the digital workspace is changing the writing process in the COVID era, TheWrap posed the question to the writers themselves. Responses varied, from annoyed by logistical challenges to missing the camaraderie of an in-person gathering to simply happy to be working at all. Also Read: 'All Rise' Star Simone Missick on Filming Quarantine Episode Using Zoom, FaceTime HBO Issa Rae, “Insecure” co-creator, star, writer and executive producer: We started our writers’ room for Season 5 virtually [in May], which is so strange. And it’s actually been great talking about Season 5. This is the first time in the history of our show that we’ve been in the room at the same time the show is airing, so that is a strange...

