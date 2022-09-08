Issa Rae ‘Actively Discussing’ Getting Into Gaming, Sports

What’s next “Rap Sh!t” creator Issa Rae? Gaming and sports, the entrepreneur said Wednesday.

“Those are things that we’re also actively discussing,” Rae said at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Los Angeles, noting that her team is considering what they can do in these areas of media and tech.

Rae, who created HBO Max’s “Rap Sh!t,” signed a multiyear overall deal with WarnerMedia, the parent of HBO, in 2021, giving the media company exclusive rights to Rae’s small-screen projects developed through her media company, Hoorae.

Also Read:

Bob Iger Explains Why Disney Didn’t Buy Twitter in 2015: ‘It Would’ve Been Irresponsible’

Despite the “Insecure” star’s big plans to expand her company, she noted that she has no plans to enter into Web3.

“I appreciate tangible things and there has been, in my mind, with these specific platforms, it does seem like there’s an effort to make us appreciate the intangible,” she said. “There’s just so much that I just don’t know enough about and don’t frankly care enough about to pursue.”

Although Rae admitted she felt vulnerable as she doesn’t own the rights to any of the content created through her company or WarnerMedia, she explained that the shift in ownership hasn’t prevented her involvement in the marketing of her projects.

Also Read:

HBO Will Fix That ‘House of the Dragon’ VFX Mistake

“With this particular latest show that we did with HBO Max, we’re actually very hands-on in terms of the marketing,” Rae said. “It’s also something that we’re looking to build entirely actively as we speak.”

The entrepreneur is also hopeful that further marketing might involve innovative elements that might not be considered given the company’s set protocols and templates. “They’re just ways that we know how to reach audiences that maybe they haven’t considered because there’s a specific protocol or a specific type of template to market this shows that we have worked on,” she said, noting that “it’s always a conversation.”