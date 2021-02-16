Issa brothers and TDR Capital complete purchase of supermarket chain Asda

Joanna Bourke
·1 min read
(Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters)
(Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters)

The Issa brothers and TDR Capital has completed a £6.8 billion purchase of supermarket chain Asda.

The billionaire Issa brothers, Zuber and Mohsin, the founders of convenience and fuel retailer EG Group have acquired a majority ownership stake in the grocer. Walmart will retain an equity investment in the business, with an ongoing commercial relationship and a seat on the board.

Plans for the acquisition were first revealed in October 2020

The transaction received approval from the FCA on February 8 and all deal conditions have been met in full.

The parties involved said they continue to work constructively with the Competition and Markets Authority on regulatory approval, which is currently expected in the second quarter.

In a separate announcement, the CMA said it has set April 20 as a deadline for its preliminary decision on the move.

The competition watchdog launched an investigation in December and initially set a February 18 deadline for its Phase One probe, before pushing its timetable back in order to look at additional documentation.

Since the inquiry was launched, the Issa brothers and TDR have confirmed plans to sell Asda’s petrol forecourt business to its own EG Group for £750 million.

The CMA will also consider the forecourt deal as part of its inquiries.

The update also comes days after the new owners completed a £2.75 billion junk bond sale to help fund the Asda acquisition.

Competition lawyers expect the deal to be given the go-ahead by the regulator.

It comes almost two years after Asda’s attempted merger with rival Sainsbury’s was halted by the CMA.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs suffer brutal collapse at hands of rival Senators

    Evgenii Dadonov buried the OT winner as the Ottawa Senators roared back from a 5-1 deficit to stun the Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Gaudreau scores OT winner as Flames edge Canucks in dramatic fashion

    Johnny Gaudreau scored just 23 seconds into overtime after the Flames blew a 3-2 lead in the final minute of regulation.

  • Wheeler's third-period goal lifts Jets over Oilers in thriller

    Captain Blake Wheeler's goal early in the third was the winner as Winnipeg secured the victory despite surrendering a 4-1 advantage and being outshot 45-24.

  • Australian Open Quarterfinals: Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams both win to set up semifinals face-off

    Naomi Osaka will take on Serena Williams in the Australian Open semifinals.

  • Bradley Beal outduels John Wall after Wizards roll out welcome mat for former star

    John Wall recently said he thought he deserved better treatment from the Wizards before his trade to the Rockets.

  • Watch: Alphonso Davies comes up clutch with first goal of season

    A spectacular goal by Canadian Alphonso Davies earned Bayern Munich a 3-3 tie with promoted Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Monday.

  • Stars-Predators game postponed at request of Dallas mayor

    A snowstorm pounded the area on Monday, causing chaos and major power outages across the region.

  • Police investigating death of former Bucs, Chargers receiver Vincent Jackson

    A housekeeper found Jackson's body in his hotel room Monday morning. He was 38 years old.

  • Blake Griffin seeking to join contender as Pistons continue rebuild

    Griffin has two years left on a deal he signed with the Clippers before being traded to Detroit in 2017.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL, Serie A live streams for week of Feb. 16

    It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.

  • Andre Drummond addresses obvious needs, but finding a deal for Raptors is difficult

    The Raptors could clearly use Andre Drummond, even if finding a workable trade is difficult.

  • ESPN responds after backlash at Dana White for calling reporter Ariel Helwani a 'douche'

    ESPN responded amid pressure from its talent after White insulted Helwani over his response to the Gina Carano controversy.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Alex Galchenyuk in trade with Hurricanes

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have been long-rumoured to be in the market for a depth forward, and have now acquired one.

  • Draymond Green calls 'bull---', rips NBA's double standard treatment in player trades

    Draymond Green didn't hold back in a three-minute long critique of the NBA.

  • New Balance unveils "My Story Matters" capsule collection in honor of Black History Month

    "Overall, we went into the production of this campaign with an energy of expression and celebration of Black accomplishments,” creative director Dapper Lou explained.

  • Canada coach Bev Priestman finalizes roster ahead of SheBelieves Cup in Orlando

    Canada coach Bev Priestman finalized her roster Tuesday for the SheBelieves Cup, a decision-making process that has been largely taken out of her hands in the buildup to Thursday's kickoff. Olivia Smith, a 16-year-old forward, and Victoria Pickett, a 24-year-old midfielder, both missed out on the 23-woman tournament squad. Seven other members of Priestman's original camp squad are already gone, either due to injury or pandemic-related issues. Captain Christine Sinclair and midfielder Diana Matheson, who have 500 caps and 205 international goals between them, didn't make it to camp in Orlando because of injury. Veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod and uncapped defender Bianca St-Georges returned to their clubs after picking up injuries at camp. Centre back Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), fullback Ashley Lawrence and forward Jordyn Huitema (both Paris Saint-Germain) were denied release by their French clubs. The tournament falls during a FIFA international window, which would ordinarily requite clubs to release players for international duty. But France recently imposed a seven-day quarantine for travellers due to COVID-19. FIFA, trying to limit player absences, is allowing clubs to keep players if they face a quarantine longer than five days. Lindsay Agnew (North Carolina Courage), Sarah Stratigakis (University of Michigan) and Pickett (taken by Kansas City in the second round of last month's NWSL draft) were late additions to camp. The Canadian women, tied for eighth with Brazil in the FIFA world rankings, open Thursday against the top-ranked Americans in the four-team tournament, which runs through Feb. 24 at Exploria Stadium. Canada then faces Brazil on Feb. 21 and No. 31 Argentina on Feb. 24. The Argentines were a late addition to the field after No. 10 Japan pulled out, citing the pandemic. While the Canadian roster has been ravaged, it still features 12 players who won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. There are five uncapped players: goalkeeper Rylee Foster, defender Jade Rose, midfielders Jordyn Listro and Samantha Chang and forward Evelyne Viens. “I know that every player who puts on the Canadian jersey will give everything they have to get a result and make their country proud,” Priestman said in a statement. "I have been really impressed by the mindset and application of this group of players since the beginning of our February camp, and I can’t wait to see them in action against some of the best teams in the world." CANADA Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbe, FC Rosengard (Sweden); Rylee Foster, Liverpool FC (England); Kailen Sheridan, Sky Blue FC (NWSL). Defenders: Allysha Chapman, Houston Dash (NWSL); Jade Rose, Super REX Ontario; Shelina Zadorsky, Tottenham (England); Quinn, OL Reign FC (NWSL); Gabrielle Carle, Florida State University; Jayde Riviere, University of Michigan; Lindsay Agnew, North Carolina Courage (NWSL); Vanessa Gilles, Girondins de Bordeaux (France). Midfielders: Julia Grosso, University of Texas at Austin; Samantha Chang, University of South Carolina; Sarah Stratigakis, University of Michigan; Desiree Scott, Kansas City (NWSL); Sophie Schmidt, Houston Dash (NWSL); Jessie Fleming, Chelsea (England); Jordyn Listro, Orlando Pride (NWSL). Forwards: Deanne Rose, University of Florida; Evelyne Viens, Sky Blue FC (NWSL); Nichelle Prince, Houston Dash (NWSL); Janine Beckie, Manchester City (England); Adriana Leon, West Ham (England). --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Ukraine challenges European soccer's pandemic rules in court

    GENEVA — Rules for calling off European soccer games during the pandemic were challenged by Ukraine in an appeal hearing Tuesday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Ukrainian soccer federation appealed against being ordered by UEFA to forfeit a Nations League game in Switzerland in November after some players tested positive for COVID-19. That ruling relegated Ukraine into the second tier of the Nations League instead of the Swiss. It was among 12 games not played of 1,028 organized by UEFA last year when international competitions resumed in August after the lockdown. UEFA published the figures Tuesday hours before the Champions League resumed with Leipzig playing Liverpool in neutral Hungary. The court said it was unclear when a verdict is expected. The next group stage of the Nations League is expected to start in June 2022. Medical officials in the Swiss city of Lucerne put Ukraine's squad into quarantine after several positive tests in mandatory pre-game testing. UEFA later awarded last-place Switzerland a 3-0 victory. The Ukrainian federation later said its players tested negative upon returning to Kyiv. The appeal calls for CAS to order UEFA to reschedule the game or draw lots to decide a result. UEFA’s amended competition rules in the pandemic gave three lottery options: a 1-0 win for either team or a 0-0 draw. If lots are drawn, only a 1-0 loss would relegate Ukraine on a head-to-head tiebreaker with Switzerland. The other two options would reprieve Ukraine. UEFA protocols for international games it organizes during the pandemic recognize the decision-making power of public authorities. CAS has upheld UEFA’s rules in several appeals brought last year by clubs who had games in Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds postponed or cancelled and then forfeited. UEFA said Tuesday there were 173 positive cases of COVID-19 in 19,583 tests taken for Nations League players and officials last year. Norway forfeited a game in Romania when the team was barred by its own health officials from travelling to Bucharest. Across 12 UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, there were 1,459 positive cases in about 125,000 tests performed from August through December, the European soccer body said. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Utah Jazz have been a money-making machine for bettors

    Anyone betting the Utah Jazz lately has been very happy.

  • Draymond Green calls 'bulls--t' on Cavs sitting Andre Drummond

    After Golden State's game against Cleveland on Monday night, the Warriors forward spoke out against NBA teams being allowed to sit a player while they try to seek a trade -- while players are criticized and fined if they publicly demand a trade themselves.

  • Did a broken spoiler help Michael McDowell win the Daytona 500?

    McDowell's car suffered damage in the 16-car crash that happened on lap 15 of Sunday's race. Was that damage a benefit?