Issa brothers strike EV deal with Tesla across petrol empire

Issa Brothers

The billionaire owners of Asda have signed a multimillion-pound deal with Tesla to launch ultra-fast charging outlets for electric vehicles (EVs) across their petrol station empire EG Group.

EG Group, owned by the brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, has agreed a deal with Tesla to roll out the chargers across thousands of their sites in the UK and Europe.

The chargers themselves are touted as being able to charge about 80pc of a car’s battery within around 20 minutes. They will carry the name “evpoint” rather than that of Tesla, and will be able to charge a range of EVs from many manufacturers.

In the UK, where EG recently sold the bulk of its business – around 356 sites – to sister company Asda, it is expected the EV chargers will be rolled out with an agreement between the two.

Imraan Patel, chief strategy & business Officer at EG Group, said the deal would help the EG reach net zero by 2050.

As EV usage has grown, there have been reports of drivers being forced to queue for hours at a time to charge their EVs because of a lack of infrastructure over recent years.

Mr Patel said the deal with Tesla would “certainly contribute to an improvement in the infrastructure in this space” but that “we’re not saying this is going to solve everybody’s problems”.

He added the biggest challenge would be procuring supply of energy to its sites due to a “lack of resources” at energy network operators caused by “sheer demand”.

“Actually securing the energy, that is the hardest bit,” he said.

It comes as the Issa brothers have faced mounting scrutiny of their finances and corporate structure over the last year.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa founded EG Group in Bury, Greater Manchester, 22 years ago. They expanded it rapidly over the last decade, racking up mountains of debt while interest rates were low.

They were thrust into the spotlight in 2021 when they bought Asda, the UK’s third biggest supermarket, in a highly-leveraged £6.8bn acquisition.

As interest rates have risen, the cost of servicing large debt piles has skyrocketed, putting a squeeze on businesses that have relied heavily on borrowing.

As a result, the Issas have been selling off assets to pay off their debts this year. EG Group’s net debt stood at $9.6bn (£7.9bn) at the end of last year and is thought to have been reduced to around $4.2bn.

One way the brothers have reduced EG’s debts is with the sale of EG Group’s UK and Ireland assets – including the Leon restaurant chain – to Asda this year for £2bn. However, doing this loaded Asda with an extra £770m of high interest loans and relied upon a £450m cash injection from shareholders.

They also sold off a swathe of convenience stores in the US to the American chain Casey’s General Stores.

Recently the brothers have faced questions from MPs over the complex dealmaking within their empire and their debt levels, amid worries these issues could lead Asda customers facing higher than necessary prices.

The Issas have responded by saying it is not uncommon for a business of its size to have such a complex structure, and have vowed to lower prices for Asda shoppers.

It is understood the rollout of the EV chargers will be financed through EG’s existing cash flow rather than with debt.

Uptake of electric vehicles in the UK has slowed since Rishi Sunak pushed back a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2035, figures show.

Battery electric vehicles represented 15.6pc of new car sales in October, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said this month, compared with 14.8pc a year ago.

