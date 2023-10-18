Issa brothers deny taking money out of Asda

Mohsin Issa (right) has pushed back against claims that he and his brother, Zuber (left), paid themselves dividends

The billionaire co-owner of Asda has denied taking money out of the company and sought to defend the supermarket’s complex ownership structure.

In a rebuttal to MPs, Mohsin Issa pushed back against claims that he and his brother Zuber paid themselves dividends from Asda after completing their £6.8bn takeover in 2021.

Mr Issa’s denial formed part of a response to the House of Commons Business and Trade Committee following a tense hearing in July.

Labour’s Darren Jones, former chair of the committee, wrote to Mr Issa in late August asking for further clarity after he was accused of stonewalling MPs.

Mr Jones highlighted how a £1.8bn dividend was paid out by a holding company within the Asda structure last year, which clashed with Mr Issa’s evidence.

He wrote: “During the evidence session, I asked about dividends. You said that no dividends had been paid out. But from the available accounts, we can see that a ‘dividend’ of £1.8bn was made to Bellis Acquisition Co PLC.”

However, in a letter published by the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday, Mr Issa once again said that “no dividends have been received by the shareholders since their acquisition of the business in 2021”.

He said the £1.8bn payment was made to settle intercompany loans.

Scrutiny around dividends has coincided with questions about Asda’s ownership structure, which consists of 24 companies.

Some of those are incorporated in Jersey, while others are in England and Wales.

In his letter to Asda, Mr Jones said: “The committee has concerns that the complex company structure within which Asda sits, and associated decisions on financing, may restrict your ability to help meet cost-of-living pressures on your customers.”

In response, the Asda co-owner said it was not uncommon for a business of its size to have such a complex structure.

Mr Issa said the business was set up this way to smooth lending practices and fuel future takeover activity.

MPs had also asked for more detail about interest-free loans allegedly provided to fund the purchase of private jets.

Story continues

Mr Issa said EG Group, the petrol forecourt empire owned by the two brothers, had publicly disclosed the loans in its accounts: “The board of directors of the EG Group are aware of, and approved, this arrangement.”

The back-and-forth between Mr Jones and Mr Issa comes after a committee appearance by the Asda co-owner in July.

At the time, Mr Issa was accused of “wasting time” and “stonewalling” MPs, after not being able to answer all of the committee’s questions linked to food and fuel prices.

Mr Issa said in the written response that he was a “deeply private person who does not seek the limelight, nor do I feel particularly comfortable in it”.

Asda declined to provide further comment.