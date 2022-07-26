Can the ISS stay in orbit?

Russia is packing up and leaving the International Space Station, which complicates things in space. Firefighters are making some headway on the Oak Fire in California. And meet Freya, the 1,300 pound walrus taking dips and sinking ships off the coast of Europe this summer.

Russia drops out of International Space Station

Disintegrating relations between the U.S. and Russia on Earth have made their way to Space. Russia said Tuesday that it plans to leave the International Space Station at the end of 2024 and build its own space station, a move that might make it difficult to keep the ISS in orbit. The two nations have worked together on the station for almost three decades. Europe, Japan and Canada are also partners. NASA intends to extend ISS operation until 2030. However, the station is designed to be interdependent and needs cooperation to function, NASA says. Can it stay in orbit after Russia leaves? Here's what we know.

This view from one of seven windows on the International Space Station's cupola shows three Russian components including (from bottom) the Soyuz MS-21 crew ship, the Prichal docking module, and the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

Fire threatening Yosemite now California's largest this year

Mariposa County in California remains under a state of emergency as the devastating Oak Fire expanded to 28 square miles Tuesday morning near Yosemite National Park. It’s become California’s largest fire of 2022. The latest updates on the Oak Fire.

Here's what we know:

A spot of good news: The Oak Fire has not grown significantly this week thanks to ongoing firefighting efforts to tackle the blaze from the air and on the ground, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It is 26% contained.

Who is affected: At least 41 structures have been destroyed, but no injuries have been reported, Cal Fire said. More than 6,000 people in Sierra Nevada were evacuated, with some residents being allowed back in certain areas on Tuesday.

The forecast: Hot and sunny, with showers and thunderstorms to the west of the fire that may be a double-edged sword for firefighters, Accuweather said. While smoke appears mostly confined to the Oak Fire site, a smoky haze will drift northward into Northern California and Oregon over the next couple of days.

Forests and grasslands are burning at an alarming rate. When will they regrow?

Firefighter Sergio Porras mops up hot spots while battling the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Monday, July 25, 2022. He is part of Task Force Rattlesnake, a program comprised of Cal Fire and California National Guard firefighters.

Downpour triggers devastating flash floods in Missouri

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in St. Louis and other parts of Missouri on Tuesday, leaving one person dead and trapping several others in their cars and homes. Thunderstorms drenched the St. Louis metro area in a "historic rainfall" of up to 10 inches, forcing roads to close across central and eastern Missouri and southwest Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. One person died after being pulled from a flooded vehicle in an area with 8.5 feet of water, St. Louis Fire Department officials said. Property damage was "very significant," but there have not been many other injuries, according to officials. Read more.

People haven't just made the planet hotter. We've changed the way it rains.

Obesity was long considered a personal failing. Science shows it's not.

Despite more than 40 years of diets and workouts, billions of dollars spent on weight loss programs and medical care, and millions of personal struggles, America's obesity epidemic has only gotten worse. USA TODAY spoke with more than 50 nutrition and obesity experts, endocrinologists, pediatricians, social scientists, activists and people who have fought extra pounds. It's time to rethink obesity, they said. The experts pointed to an array of compounding forces. Social stigma. Economics. Stress. Ultraprocessed food. The biological challenges of losing weight. In a six-part series, USA TODAY explores emerging science, evolving attitudes and how society itself can move toward a better perception of weight. Read the first part here.

Faced with reams of scientific evidence, the medical community has begun to stop blaming patients for not losing excess pounds.

Walrus creates cute, clumsy chaos off Europe

It's a hot girl summer, and Freya is the queen. She's a 1,300 pound walrus who's been taking dips and sinking ships off Europe. The young female walrus is causing cute, clumsy chaos in countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. Nicknamed after the Norse goddess of love and beauty, Freya has fans, but she also has mariner enemies after sinking and damaging boats. Most recently, Freya swam to Oslofjord, Norway, The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries reported, where she sunk a boat trying to sun herself. When she's not dozing on decks, she's also been caught on video chasing ducks and swans. Read more about Freya's adventures here.

A young female walrus nicknamed Freya rests on a boat in Frognerkilen, Oslo Fjord, Norway, on July 19, 2022.

