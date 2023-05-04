ISS recommends Tesla investors vote against re-election of Robyn Denholm

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Proxy advisory firm ISS on Wednesday recommended Tesla investors vote against re-election of board chair Robyn Denholm, citing concerns about a lack of the board's oversight over the pledging of some company stocks by CEO Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk.

"Pledging does inherently pose risks to ordinary shareholders, and the likelihood of a forced sale of pledged shares increases at a time when the share price (and therefore the value of the collateral) is already declining," ISS said in a report.

"The aggregate value of the pledged position, as well as the likelihood of further increases, raise significant concerns," it said.

Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

