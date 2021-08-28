ISRO successfully conducts first hot test System Demonstration Model in Tamil Nadu

System Demonstration Model (SDM) at test bed.

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully conducted the first hot test of the System Demonstration Model (SDM) of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System at the test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

The test was conducted for a duration of 450 seconds, as per an official statement from ISRO.

They further informed that the system performance met the test objectives and there was a close match with the pre-test predictions. Further, a series of hot tests are planned to simulate various mission conditions as well as off-nominal conditions.

The Service Module is part of the Gaganyaan Orbital module and is located below the crew module and remains connected to it until re-entry. The Service Module (SM) Propulsion System consists of a unified bipropellant system consisting of 5 numbers of 440 N thrust engines and 16 numbers of 100 N Reaction Control system (RCS) thrusters with MON-3 and MMH as Oxidizer and Fuel respectively.

The System Demonstration Model (SDM), consisting of 5 numbers of 440 N engines and 8 numbers of 100 N thrusters, was realized to qualify the propulsion system performance in ground.

A new test facility is established at IPRC, Mahendragiri for testing the SDM. (ANI)