Israel's Tower Semi halts some operations after cyber attack

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor <TSEM.TA> said on Sunday some of its systems were hit by a cyber attack and as a result it was putting on hold some servers and manufacturing operations.

"Tower has notified relevant authorities, and is working closely with law enforcement organizations and with a leading team of worldwide experts, coordinated with its insurance providers, in order to recover the impacted systems as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.

"The company has implemented specific measures to prevent the expansion of this event. At this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the company," it said, without offering details on the nature of the attack.

TowerJazz specialises in analogue chips used in automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense markets.





