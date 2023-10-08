Israel's elite Ghost commander killed by Hamas

Colonel Roy Levy was killed on Saturday on the first day Hamas launched an attack from Gaza - IDF

Colonel Roy Levy – a legendary Israeli soldier from its elite Ghost unit – was killed during Hamas’s attack on Saturday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has confirmed.

‌The 44-year-old from Shabi Zion is one of dozens of soldiers now confirmed dead.

“The IDF shares in the family’s grief,” the IDF said in a statement.

At least 500 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched its attacks from Gaza on Saturday morning, local media has reported.

Israeli air strikes have killed at least 313 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,000 wounded, Palestinian officials said.

Nathanel Young, a London-born man who was serving in the Israeli Army, also died on Saturday on the Gaza border.

Young’s family said in a statement: ‘We’re heartbroken to share that our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday.”

The IDF is publishing the names of all soldiers killed during the fighting online, and also named Col Jonathan Steinberg, 42, the commander of the Nahal Brigade, and Lt Col Sahar Machluf, 36, the commander of the 481st Signal Battalion.

‘British man missing’

Another British man remains missing, Israel’s embassy in London said on Sunday afternoon.

In Saturday’s assault, Hamas fighters escaped back to Gaza with dozens of hostages, including soldiers and civilians.

Col Levy spoke to the Telegraph about attack tunnels being built by Hizbollah in 2020.

Hizbollah is a Shiite Islamic militant organisation from Lebanon, which showed support for Hamas over the weekend.

Hizbollah fired “large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles” at Israeli positions in a contested border area on Sunday morning.

The assault was “in solidarity” with a large-scale air, sea and land attack on Saturday by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel, it said.

‌“They are not resting,” Col Levy told the Telegraph in 2020, speaking of Hizbollah. “They wake up every morning and say, ‘what can I do to help for the day of war?”