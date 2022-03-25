Israel's Bank Leumi to Enable Crypto Trading: Report

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

One of the largest banks in Israel Bank Leumi (LUMI) will start to offer crypto trading through its digital platform Pepper Invest, according to a Reuters report on Thursday.

Bank Leumi is offering this service in partnership with New York-based custody and trading platform Paxos and will be the first bank in Israel to offer crypto trading services to its clients.

Customers will be able to buy, hold and sell bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) initially in transactions starting from 50 shekels ($15.49).

No start date has been provided as of now and the move is subject to regulatory approval.

"Pepper will collect tax according to the guidelines of the Israeli Tax Authority so that customers will not need to manage tax complexities," the report said, citing a statement.

Leumi and Paxos did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

UPDATE (Mar. 25, 09:43 UTC): Adds the 'request for comment' disclosure in last bullet.