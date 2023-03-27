Thousands of Israelis march on Benjamin Netanyahu's residence as tensions reach boiling point

James Rothwell
Thousands of Israelis take to the streets in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's surprise sacking of his defense minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv - Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Thousands of Israelis take to the streets in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's surprise sacking of his defense minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv

Thousands of Israelis marched on Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem and blocked highways in Tel Aviv on Sunday night as tensions reached boiling point over the prime minister's deeply unpopular legal reforms.

As demonstrators protested against Mr Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, video footage appeared to show some protesters in Jerusalem breaking through a security barrier near Mr Netanyahu's residence. But Israeli police later denied reports that there had been a security breach. 

Police sprayed protesters with water cannons and many of the demonstrators had moved on to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, as of the early hours of Monday morning.

In Tel Aviv, tens of thousands took to the streets calling for Mr Netanyahu to step down, blocking major highways and setting alight bonfires in the streets. 

Similar protests were unfolding across Israel in other towns and cities on Sunday night, amid unconfirmed reports that some police officers in a suburb near Tel Aviv had joined with the demonstrators.

The massive, spontaneous protests were triggered by Mr Netanyahu refusing to abandon his hugely controversial legal reforms and sacking his defence minister, Yoav Galant, after he criticised the proposed overhaul.

Critics of Mr Netanyahu's legal reforms say they will transform the country into a "dictatorship" by weakening the Supreme Court and ramping up the government's influence over the appointment of judges.

His opponents also say Mr Netanyahu's attempts to overhaul the legal system are part of a wider bid to scrap his ongoing trial on fraud and corruption charges that he strongly denies.  

Hundreds of Israeli reservists have refused to report for duty in protest at the reforms, which is said to have raised fears in the defence establishment that Mr Netanyahu's refusal to back down is damaging national security.

"The growing social rift has made its way into the (army) and security agencies. It is a clear, immediate and tangible threat to Israel's security," said Mr Galant, a member of Netanyahu's own right-wing Likud party.

"I am committed to Likud values... and placing the State of Israel above all... but major changes on the national level must be made through deliberations and dialogue," he said.

Mr Netanyahu reacted by sacking the minister, a move that prompted protest leaders to organise mass demonstrations in a matter of hours.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that Mr Galant’s dismissal "harms national security and ignores warnings of all defense officials.” Separately, Israel’s consul general in New York City, Assaf Zamir, resigned in protest.

Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, on Monday urged Mr Netanyahu to immediately halt the contentious overhaul of the judiciary, calling on the government to put aside political considerations for the sake of the nation.

“The entire nation is rapt with deep worry. Our security, economy, society — all are under threat," he said. “Wake up now.”

The United States strongly urged leaders to find a compromise.

"We are deeply concerned by today's developments out of Israel, which further underscore the urgent need for compromise," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Later on Sunday night, there were reports in Israeli media that Mr Netanyahu was holding consultations on whether to pause the reform package until May.

In a sign of growing divisions in his party, Mr Netanyahu's Likud ally and sports minister Miki Zohar, on Sunday night told the broadcaster Channel 12 that the reforms should be paused “to allow things to calm down".

The wave of unrest comes during an already tense time in Israel due to the convergence of Passover and Ramadan in April, which raises the risk of clashes between Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem.

Israel is also in the grip of a major security crisis as it continues to carry out raids on Palestinian militant groups in the northern West Bank, which have led to a spate of revenge attacks on Israeli civilians.

Mr Netanyahu’s government is pushing ahead for a parliamentary vote this week on a centerpiece of the overhaul — a law that would give the governing coalition the final say over all judicial appointments. It also seeks to pass laws that would grant parliament the authority to override Supreme Court decisions with a basic majority and limit judicial review of laws.

