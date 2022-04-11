Israeli troops shoot Palestinian near Bethlehem

ILAN BEN ZION
·2 min read
  • An Israeli soldier guards an opening in Israel's West Bank separation barrier that was reinforced with barbed wire to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel, in the West Bank village of Nilin, west of Ramallah, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Israel has stepped up its surveillance of the barrier following a pair of attacks in recent weeks carried out by Palestinians who had entered Israel without a permit. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
    1/4

    Israel Palestinians

    An Israeli soldier guards an opening in Israel's West Bank separation barrier that was reinforced with barbed wire to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel, in the West Bank village of Nilin, west of Ramallah, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Israel has stepped up its surveillance of the barrier following a pair of attacks in recent weeks carried out by Palestinians who had entered Israel without a permit. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Storks fly over a section of Israel's separation barrier, between the Israeli Kibbutz Kramim and the West Bank village of Arab al Fureijat, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
    2/4

    Israel Palestinians

    Storks fly over a section of Israel's separation barrier, between the Israeli Kibbutz Kramim and the West Bank village of Arab al Fureijat, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Mourners carry the coffin of Eytam Magini during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Magini was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    3/4

    Israel Palestinians

    Mourners carry the coffin of Eytam Magini during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Magini was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • An Israeli soldier guards an opening in Israel's West Bank separation barrier that was reinforced with barbed wire to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel, in the West Bank village of Nilin, west of Ramallah, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Israel has stepped up its surveillance of the barrier following a pair of attacks in recent weeks carried out by Palestinians who had entered Israel without a permit. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
    4/4

    Israel Palestinians

    An Israeli soldier guards an opening in Israel's West Bank separation barrier that was reinforced with barbed wire to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel, in the West Bank village of Nilin, west of Ramallah, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Israel has stepped up its surveillance of the barrier following a pair of attacks in recent weeks carried out by Palestinians who had entered Israel without a permit. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Israeli soldier guards an opening in Israel's West Bank separation barrier that was reinforced with barbed wire to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel, in the West Bank village of Nilin, west of Ramallah, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Israel has stepped up its surveillance of the barrier following a pair of attacks in recent weeks carried out by Palestinians who had entered Israel without a permit. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Storks fly over a section of Israel's separation barrier, between the Israeli Kibbutz Kramim and the West Bank village of Arab al Fureijat, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Mourners carry the coffin of Eytam Magini during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Magini was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
An Israeli soldier guards an opening in Israel's West Bank separation barrier that was reinforced with barbed wire to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel, in the West Bank village of Nilin, west of Ramallah, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Israel has stepped up its surveillance of the barrier following a pair of attacks in recent weeks carried out by Palestinians who had entered Israel without a permit. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said early Monday, the latest in a growing wave of violence that has erupted during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The Israeli military said it opened fire at a man throwing a firebomb at an Israeli vehicle driving on a West Bank highway late Sunday. The shooting raised to three the number of Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours, among them an unarmed woman who was shot and killed at a military checkpoint near Bethlehem.

Ramadan this year converges with major Jewish and Christian holidays. Protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants.

Israel has stepped up its military activity in the West Bank after Palestinian assailants killed 14 Israelis in four deadly attacks inside Israel in recent weeks. At the same time, it has taken a series of steps to try to calm the situation, including granting thousands of Palestinians from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip permits to work inside Israel.

Palestinian health officials identified the man killed in the latest shooting late Sunday as 21-year-old Muhammad Ali Ahmed Ghoneim.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian women. The Israeli army said one had stabbed and lightly wounded a policeman in the city of Hebron. The other was an unarmed woman who it said ignored warning shots and calls to stop as she approached a checkpoint near Bethlehem.

Palestinian assailants often carry out attacks at checkpoints in the West Bank. But Palestinians and human rights groups say the Israeli military often uses excessive force and in some cases has injured or killed people who were not involved in violence.

The European Union’s diplomatic mission to the Palestinian territories, accused Israel of using unacceptable excessive force in fatally shooting the unarmed woman. “This incidence must be swiftly investigated and the perpetrators be brought to justice,” it wrote on Twitter.

In a separate incident on Monday, the military said two Israeli citizens arrived at a West Bank checkpoint near the city of Nablus with gunshot wounds. Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that the two had attempted to visit Joseph's Tomb, which had been vandalized a day earlier, and were attacked by unidentified assailants.

A day earlier, a group of Palestinians set the tomb ablaze before they were dispersed by Palestinian security forces. The shrine, located on the outskirts of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, is a frequent flashpoint site. Some Jews believe it is the burial place of the biblical Joseph, while Muslims believe it is the tomb of a sheikh.

The army escorts Jewish worshipers to the site several times a year, in coordination with Palestinian security forces.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Staal's hat trick carries Hurricanes past Ducks 5-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick — and first in 10 years — with an empty-net goal and the Carolina Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov had an assist and Nino Neiderreiter assisted on two goals. Staal, whose last three-goal game came on April 18, 2012, at Philadelphia wh

  • The Kitesurfer: Dancing with waves

    Meet Cameron Auld - the professional kite surfer. He started his passion at a very young age and now, he travels the world to compete professionally.

  • 3-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito retires from diving

    Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito is retiring from diving. The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., competed at four consecutive Olympic Games from Beijing 2008 through Tokyo 2020. Two of Benfeito's podium appearances came alongside partner Roseline Filion in the synchronized 10-metre platform event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Benfeito also added an individual bronze in the distance at the latter Games. "After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my Speedo.

  • Crosby gives Pens OT win over Preds, reaches 1,400 points

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. On his latest

  • Aho, Staal help Hurricanes beat Sabres to earn playoff spot

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal each scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 and clinch a playoff berth Thursday night. Aho’s go-ahead goal came with 8:21 remaining, propelling the Hurricanes to the 100-point mark (46-17-8) for the just the second time in franchise history. They have 11 games remaining. Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, while Staal’s second goal was an empty-netter wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on why he wanted to play: Every game is ‘meaningful’

    With a playoff spot locked up and a weaker opponent on deck, Raptors veterans had the option to take Friday night off — but most decided to play. Gary Trent Jr. breaks down his decision to skip a rest day in favor of taking the floor with his teammates. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Yuta Watanabe flaunts Scottie Barnes ‘ROTY’ propaganda in post-game presser

    Rocking a Scottie Barnes ‘Rookie Of The Year’ shirt, Yuta Watanabe made it clear who he thinks deserves the prestigious award this season. The Raptors forward also discussed how he stays ready when playing scarce minutes off the bench and more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Malachi Flynn excited to see how his game translates to playoffs

    Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn met with the media after Sunday's regular-season finale. He discussed what it was like to get some extended playing time, what makes Nick Nurse such a good coach, and how he thinks his game will translate to the playoffs. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin lead Capitals past Penguins, 6-3

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:25 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin tied it for Washington on a power play at 4:49 of the third period with his 44th goal of the season, and Wilson matched his career high with his 22nd — sending a wrist shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove from the left circle during a two-on-one. The Capitals have won two second straight to move four points behind Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolita

  • From Whitehorse to Whitecaps: Yukon soccer player set to suit up for first pro game in Canada

    On Sunday, an 18-year-old from Whitehorse will do something no other soccer player from the Yukon has done before: Suit up and play a professional game in Canada. Last month, Joe Hanson signed a pro contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC2 reserve team — the squad that is part of the newly formed 21-team MLS "next pro" league. After opening their inaugural season with two games in the United States, the team plays its first home game on Sunday. "I'm excited, it's nice to be back home in Canada,

  • Basketball referee gets 30 stitches after teen players attack him

    A referee was assaulted by a group of teenagers after a basketball game in Georgia last weekend.

  • Whitehorse speed skater sets 4 world records in her age class at Masters Games

    Alison Anderson thought she was done with speed skating. But when she went to register her daughter in the sport she competed in as a teenager, people at the Whitehorse Rapids Speed Skating Club told her she should come out and skate too. "I just fell in love with it all over again," she said. And it showed. Anderson set four new world records in short track speed skating in her age category, 30 to 34, at the Masters International Short Track Games held in Calgary in late March. Anderson set rec

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Blue Jays' success rides on rising above the pressures 'contender status' brings

    The Blue Jays put the league on notice last year, which means there will be a lot more noise this time around.

  • Palmieri rescues Isles in final-minute win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored with 14.1 seconds remaining in a wild final minute to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Ilya Sorokin needed only 19 saves to pick up the victory, though he was less than a minute away from matching a franchise record for shutouts in a season. But Vincent Trocheck’s goal with 56.8 seconds to play tied it for Carolina. Still, the Islanders won for the fifth time in their last six games — thanks to Palmie