Israeli tanks with Ukraine-style ‘cope cages’ line up on border with Gaza

Images of Israeli tanks fitted with the roof-mounted armour were circulated as thousands of the country’s troops mass on the border with Gaza - Anadolu Agency

Israeli tanks have been installed with “cope cages” to defend them from drones dropping small bombs in a tactic used in Ukraine.

The tanks have been seen approaching the Gaza border ahead of an anticipated ground offensive against Hamas terrorists.

The metal cages resemble the roof-mounted armour used by Russian and Ukrainian forces to prevent bombs being dropped often by small shop-bought drones through open hatches or onto weak points.

Hamas terrorists deployed drone tactics similar to those adopted in the Ukraine war when they disabled observation towers during the attack on Israel.

Both Russia and Ukraine commonly use improvised drones to drop mortar bombs or grenades into the hulls of enemy tanks to destroy them.

Metal cages have appeared on modern Challenger 2 tanks

The metal cages have appeared on the modern Challenger 2 tanks, donated to Kyiv by Britain, in a sign even the most heavily-armoured weapons require added protection.

Images of Israeli tanks fitted with the roof-mounted armour were circulated as thousands of the country's troops mass on the border with Gaza ahead of an "imminent" invasion.

The country has called up some 360,000 reservists ahead of the anticipated ground offensive to eliminate Hamas terrorists in their Palestinian stronghold.

Israel last month unveiled its Merkava Mk4 Barak tank, which the country’s defence ministry said was one of the most advanced in the world.

Vehicle recognition experts have suggested these tanks are included in those massed on the border with Gaza fitted with the so-called cope cages.

Military build-up around town of Ashkelon

Most of the military build-up has come around the town of Ashkelon, close to Israel’s southern border with the terrorists’ stronghold.

Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told soldiers nearby they would be entering Gaza to root out Hamas, targeting “every place, every commander, every operator”.

Despite the timetable for the expected offensive slipping, Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted there is no ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to his office.

Israel has urged 1.1 million people living in the north of Gaza to move south of the Wadi Gaza, a river that cuts the Strip in two, ahead of the ground offensive.

Last week, Ukraine’s spymaster said Hamas terrorists’ use of drones had provided evidence of Russian involvement in training for the surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

Major-General Kyrylo Budanov said tactics used to target Israeli armoured vehicles had strongly mirrored those used by Russia in Ukraine.