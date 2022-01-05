Israeli tanks fire warning shots along Syrian frontier, Israeli military says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli tanks fired warning shots along the frontier with Syria in the Golan Heights after several suspicious figures were spotted near an Israeli force operating in the area, the Israeli military said.

Syria's state news agency SANA said explosions were heard in the Quneitra region late on Wednesday after the shells fell in a Syrian village. The report gave no details of any casualties or damage.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the tanks "fired shells aimed at chasing away the suspects", who then fled into Syrian territory.

It said the suspicious figures had been manning "military posts", but did not elaborate, and that the Israeli force had been operating within Israeli lines.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in a 1967 war.

