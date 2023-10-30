Israeli soldier held hostage by Hamas rescued from Gaza in ‘daring op’

Private Megidish (centre) was reunited with her family on Monday

A female soldier held hostage by Hamas has been rescued from Gaza in a “daring operation”, Israeli forces said.

Pte Ori Megidish was back home with her family on Monday having been medically examined and found to be in good health.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said she was a lookout soldier who had been kidnapped by Hamas when terrorists stormed the Nahal Oz base on the Gaza border on Oct 7.

The IDF, who worked with Shin Bet security agency on what it called a “ground operation”, are unlikely to reveal extensive details about the mission to avoid damaging future operations.

But Hebrew media reported that Pte Megidish was believed to have been held alone, despite other members of her unit being captured at the same time.

The rescue was said to have been planned several days in advance and it is thought that during the overnight mission, Hamas showed resistance. However, no members of Israeli security forces were reported hurt.

Video footage on social media showed emotional scenes as Pte Megidish was reunited with her family and her mother breaking down in tears as she performed a celebratory bread-making religious ceremony.

Pte Megidish (left) was reported to be in good health after her rescue

The IDF also shared a photograph of the released soldier with her family, writing: “She is home.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, praised the IDF and Shin Bet as he welcomed her home.

He said: “To the terrorists of Hamas and ISIS I say – you are monsters. We will continue to pursue you. We will continue to hunt you. We will strike you until you fall at our feet.”

Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel, added that he had been “moved” to see Prv Megidish’s homecoming as part of a “daring operation” by Israeli forces.

“Our security forces operate around the clock in Gaza, in the north and everywhere, on land, in the air and at sea; with endless dedication, risking lives, with a sense of mission and love for the people and country,” he said. “We strengthen them, back them up and trust them.”

Her release came as Mr Netanyahu was forced to respond to a video released by Hamas of three Israeli hostages named as Yelena Trupanob, Daniel Aloni and Rimon Kirsht.

Story continues

The women were seen making critical statements of the Israeli government and blamed it for the Oct 7 attacks.

Sitting on plastic chairs against a tile wall at an undisclosed location, one of the women, speaking in Hebrew, urged Mr Netanyahu to agree to a prisoner exchange for the release of all captives.

In response to the footage, he said: “To Yelena Trupanob, Daniel Aloni and Rimon Kirsht, who were abducted by Hamas, which is committing war crimes. I embrace you. Our hearts are with you and the other captives. We are doing everything to bring home all of the captives and missing.”

A further two of Hamas’s hostages were named on Monday as Tanzanian students Joshua Loitu Mollel and Clemence Felix Mtenga.

The men had been in Israel as part of an agricultural internship programme. The Israeli foreign ministry said they were being held hostage in Gaza.