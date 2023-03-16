What are the Israeli protests about and what happens next?

Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

Among a raft of far-reaching proposals from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government are plans to allow a simple majority of 61 in the 120-seat Knesset to override almost any supreme court rulings, and to allow politicians to appoint most of the justices to the bench.

The changes are spearheaded not by the prime minister but by his Likud colleague Yariv Levin, the justice minister, and the Religious Zionist MP Simcha Rothman, who chairs the Knesset’s law and justice committee.

Both men have a longstanding hatred of Israel’s supreme court, which they see as too powerful and as biased against the settler movement, Israel’s ultra-religious community, and the Mizrahi population, Jewish people of Middle Eastern origin. In particular, many in Israel’s right wing have never forgiven the court for a 2005 decision to withdraw from the Gaza Strip.

It is not lost on anyone that the measures could help Netanyahu evade prosecution in his corruption trial. He denies all charges.

Why is this happening now?

Netanyahu’s trial triggered four years of political crisis in which Israel was split over whether he was fit to lead the country. After five elections in four years in which politicians on both sides failed to form stable governments, a bloc of rightwing and religious parties headed by Netanyahu’s Likud won a clear majority in elections last November, and went on to form the most rightwing administration in Israeli history.

Full annexation of the occupied West Bank, a rollback of pro-LGBTQ+ legislation, laws protecting women and minorities, and a loosening of the rules of engagement for Israeli police and soldiers are all on the coalition’s agenda.

What do critics of the measures say?

Israel’s supreme court plays an outsized checks-and-balances role as the country does not have a formal constitution or second legislative chamber.

Worries that the proposals will result in an erosion of democratic norms and the rule of law have sparked the biggest protest movement in Israeli history, with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets in various cities, demonstrations held outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, and several “days of disruption” in which protesters have blocked highways and Tel Aviv airport. A handful of the protests have turned violent.

The movement is largely leaderless, but significant and unexpected pressure is coming from military reservists and Israel’s vitally important tech sector. Internationally, many of Israel’s allies have expressed alarm over the direction in which the country is heading.

What happens next?

Attempts at compromise brokered by the president, Isaac Herzog, have been shot down by the government as not workable. Although Israeli media have reported that Netanyahu would be willing to cut a deal, the prime minister appears to be a hostage to his far-right partners, who could bring down the government if their demands are not met. Netanyahu could instead try to form a coalition with opposition parties, but most are wary of trusting him.

If the plans for the judiciary go ahead in their current form, Israel is likely to face an unprecedented constitutional crisis in which the supreme court could strike down all or parts of the legislation designed to curb its powers, and the government could choose not to comply. In public addresses, Herzog has warned several times of civil war.

For Palestinians, the prospect of a bolder and more hostile Israeli government has added to fears of a return to full-blown conflict, while Iran and other enemies are closely following what they see as internal weakness.

The window for any kind of compromise or negotiation with the opposition appears to be closing: the coalition is racing through committee hearings and votes in the Knesset plenum to try to pass the legislation before the Passover holiday begins on 2 April.