Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set to be discharged from hospital following dehydration

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be released from hospital on Sunday after suffering from dehydration.

The 73-year-old was rushed to hospital on Saturday after suffering from a dizzy spell, due to spending the day in 40C (104F) heat.

A "preliminary assessment" by doctors suggested he suffered from dehydration, but test results on Sunday were normal and Mr Netanyahu was feeling "very good", his office said.

In a video message from hospital, the Israeli leader said it was "not a good idea" to not wear a hat or drink any water whilst out in the sun, before warning the public to take care during the hot weather.

It comes as the country experiences a stifling heatwave.

He was instructed to remain in hospital overnight for observation, and a weekly cabinet meeting was delayed and rescheduled for Monday.

Mr Netanyahu was previously taken to hospital with chest pains in October 2022, but was later discharged after test results came back normal.

He also underwent a "routine colonoscopy" in January earlier this year.

The country's longest-serving leader has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years. His current far-right government took office last December.

The controversial leader faces opposition from tens of thousands of Israelis who have held weekly demonstrations against the government's plan to overhaul the power of the Supreme Court.