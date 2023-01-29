Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

  • Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    1/5

    APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

    Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Mourners react during the funeral of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    2/5

    Israel Palestinians

    Mourners react during the funeral of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    3/5

    Israel Palestinians

    Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    4/5

    Israel Palestinians

    Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    5/5

    Israel Palestinians

    Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Mourners react during the funeral of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight.

The move came following a deadly weekend in which seven people were killed and five others wounded in two separate shootings in Jerusalem, in one of the bloodiest months in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem in several years. The measures threatened to further raise tensions and cast a cloud over a visit next week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The weekend shootings followed a deadly Israeli raid in the West Bank on Thursday that killed nine Palestinians, most of them militants. In response, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets into Israel, triggering a series of Israeli airstrikes in response. In all, 32 Palestinians have been killed in fighting this month.

The police on Sunday released footage of Israeli army engineers welding metal plates over the windows and welding the front door shut as part of the operation in response to Friday night's deadly shooting.

Police said the attacker, identified as a 21-year-old east Jerusalem resident, was killed in a shootout with officers after fleeing the scene in the predominantly ultra-Orthodox east Jerusalem settlement of Neve Yaakov.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy opened fire elsewhere in east Jerusalem, wounding two Israeli men, paramedics said. The attacker was shot and hospitalized.

Funerals for the victims in Friday's shooting, the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008, were scheduled to take place Sunday.

Netanyahu’s Cabinet also said it plans a series of other punitive measures, including canceling social security benefits for the families of attackers, and would take steps to “strengthen the settlements” this week as part of the government's response to the weekend's attacks.

Blinken is expected to arrive on Monday for talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Latest Stories

  • Homebuyers are fleeing California. But one city in the state is defying the exodus trend

    More than 41,000 people searching for a new home on Redfin wanted to leave California in a three-month span.

  • Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

    Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said early Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information on who it suspected carried out the attack, which came as a refinery fire separately broke out in the country's northwest and a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck nearby, killing three people. Meanwhile, tensions also remain high with neighboring Azerbaijan after a gunman attacked that country's embassy in Tehran, killing its security chief and wounding two others.

  • Shakira shares message after Gerard Piqué goes official with new girlfriend

    The Colombian singer posted a video dancing to a remix of her ‘diss track’

  • German chancellor's indecision on sending tanks to Ukraine has created a new word in Western war room politics: Scholzing

    Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, inspired the term, which means indecisive foot-dragging despite the communication of good intentions.

  • Picture sparks more conspiracy theories about Putin 'body double' - what's going on?

    A photo of Vladimir Putin wearing heels has sparked more wild conspiracy theories that the Russian president uses a body double.

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • SheBelievesCup a key test for coach Priestman and Canada's women's soccer team

    After years of flying under the radar in international soccer, the Canadian women's team has become a side to fear due to its exploits at the last three Olympics. Back-to-back bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016 only wet the appetite, as capturing gold in Tokyo in 2021 cemented Canada's status as an elite nation in the women's game. But for all of the Canadians' accomplishments at the Olympics, success at the FIFA World Cup has eluded them. A semifinal appearance at the 2003 tournament gav

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal