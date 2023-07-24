Israel’s parliament approves controversial bill in defiance of mass protests

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, votes for the judicial overhaul bill in the Knesset on Monday - UPI/Alamy Live News

Israel’s parliament on Monday approved a hugely controversial bill that will weaken judges’ powers over ministers, as thousands protested in the streets and a top union threatened a general strike.

The so-called “reasonableness” bill was approved at the second and third readings on Monday in defiance of mass protests across Israel, and in the wake of failed last-minute attempts to find a compromise with opposition leaders.

The bill, which is part of a wider reform package, will reduce judges’ powers to challenge government decisions they deem unreasonable or reckless.

Thousands of Israeli reservists had warned that they would refuse to serve in the military if the bill was voted through, risking an unprecedented security crisis for Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-Right government.

Security officers and anti-government protesters blocking the road leading to the Knesset - ATEF SAFADI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Before the vote, Israeli police fired water cannons at protesters in Jerusalem as thousands took to the streets.

Video footage showed the cannons spraying water at crowds around Sacher park near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, as firefighters used electric saws to cut plastic tubes which protesters had tied themselves together with.

More than a dozen demonstrators had been arrested as of Monday afternoon, including one of the most prominent leaders of the anti-overhaul movement. A top labour union swiftly responded to the news by saying that a general strike was now on the table.

The furore over the reforms has exposed a bitter rift in Israeli society between religious conservatives, who support the overhaul, and its secular liberal opponents.

Police using water cannons at demonstrators near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament - ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS

In recent months, tens of thousands of Israelis have taken part in weekly demonstrations against the overhaul in dozens of cities, with the largest gatherings in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Supporters of the legal overhaul have also held counter-demonstrations, albeit in smaller numbers.

While opponents of the overhaul allege that it amounts to a government “coup”, Mr Netanyahu and his supporters claim it a necessary step as the country’s unelected judges wield too much power over ministers.

Story continues

Critics also claim that Mr Netanyahu’s true motivation for the reforms is to end his ongoing corruption trial on fraud and bribery charges, all of which he vehemently denies.

The latest developments came as Mr Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, was released from hospital after being fitted with a pacemaker, intensifying speculation about his health. In a video, he insisted he was in “excellent” health, adding that he would be present at the vote in the Knesset.

Thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets before the pivotal vote at the Knesset - ATEF SAFADI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mr Netanyahu was also hospitalised last weekend over a spell of dizziness, which he has played down as a reaction to going outside without water or a hat.

Behind the scenes, Israeli opposition figures and Isaac Herzog, Israel’s president, held last-ditch talks on a compromised version of the reforms. However, as all previous efforts to broker such an agreement failed, expectations were fairly low.

President Joe Biden has reportedly been lobbying Mr Netanyahu not to “rush” the legislation and find consensus before pushing ahead with a vote, advice which seems to have fallen on deaf areas.

Mr Herzog, who has sought to act as an impartial mediator, raised hopes of a “possible basis” for a compromise on the overhaul but stressed that “there are still gaps that require the various sides to display responsibility”.

“Israeli citizens are thirsty for hope and expect responsibility and leadership. I call on elected officials to act bravely and to extend their hands in order to reach understandings,” he said.