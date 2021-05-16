Israeli PM Netanyahu vows to keep using 'full force' in Gaza as overnight airstrike death toll reaches 42

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country's military campaign in Gaza will continue with "full force", as the number killed in an overnight airstrike rose to 42.

The comments come as the UN Security Council meets to discuss the violence, with the UN's secretary general Antonio Guterres calling for an immediate end to the fighting.

Mr Netanyahu said in a televised speech: "Our campaign against the terrorist organisations is continuing with full force. We are acting now, for as long as necessary, to restore calm and quiet to you, Israel's citizens. It will take time."