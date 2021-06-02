Israeli opposition leader tells president he can form government

Photograph: Oded Balilty/AP

The Israeli opposition leader has told the country’s president that he can form a government, a critical step that places Benjamin Netanyahu in his most precarious political position for more than a decade.

After days of frenetic negotiations, Yair Lapid told President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday that he has the support of a majority of opposition parties for what has been dubbed a “government of change” – a mix of bitter ideological rivals united by a shared desire to oust Israel’s longest-serving leader.

“I am honoured to inform you that I have succeeded in forming a government,” Lapid told the president in a letter. He added: “I commit to you Mr President, that this government will work to serve all the citizens of Israel including those who aren’t members of it, will respect those who oppose it, and do everything in its power to unite all parts of Israeli society.”

Crucially, Lapid secured backing from powerful far-right Jewish politicians, but also a small party of Arab Islamists who signed roughly two hours before the deadline. In doing so, the United Arab List became the first party from the country’s sizeable Arab minority to ever join a government. Its leader, Mansour Abbas, is a pragmatist and has sought greater resources and rights for Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Related: A small Islamist party could decide Benjamin Netanyahu's fate

The step by Lapid does not immediately end Netanyahu’s 12-year stretch in power or conclude a political deadlock that has brought four snap elections since 2019. Before that happens, lawmakers will need to vote on the deal, which is expected next week. Then there will be a swearing-in.

Until that happens, Netanyahu is expected to continue his attempts to get any lawmakers to defect so Lapid does not have a 61-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Under the proposed deal, Lapid will not immediately take high office. Instead, his political rival and far-right politician Naftali Bennett, whose support was vital to the coalition’s success, will become prime minister for the first two years.

Story continues

Benjamin Netanyahu has been prime minister of Israel for a total of 15 years. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/EPA

The religious nationalist is a strong advocate for the settler movement in the Palestinian territories and has ruled out a Palestinian state. He will join with an unlikely assortment of parties, including the establishment Labor and anti-occupation Meretz but also Yisrael Beiteinu, a hardline secular party led by a Moldova-born settler, Avigdor Lieberman.

While Lapid is a self-proclaimed centrist, he has also described himself as a “security hawk” and provided only tepid encouragement to the prospect of ending the occupation. To avoid breaking apart, his fragile government would be expected to focus on the economy and the pandemic while avoiding addressing the big issue of millions of Palestinians living under Israeli rule.

Still, Bennett will have executive powers as the prime minister to effect change, or entrench the status quo.

In power for a total of 15 years – from 1996 to 1999, and then since 2009 – Netanyahu has been desperately attempting to scupper the deal by his opponents, which could not threaten his political life but his freedom, too.

The 71-year-old is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister is currently fighting three corruption cases - on fraud, bribery and breach of trust charges, which he denies. If he were to go into opposition, he might be denied parliamentary immunity, and the new government could pass legislation to bar him from office in the future.

On Sunday, Netanyahu warned of “a leftwing government dangerous to the state of Israel” and accused his former allies on the right of abandoning their voters.