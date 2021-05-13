Israel’s president warns of ‘senseless civil war’ as lynching aired on TV in worst violence between Jews and Arabs in years

Smoke is seen from a collapsed building after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City (AP)

Israel’s president has warned the country is descending into a “senseless civil war” amid a growing wave of street violence between Jews and Arabs, as rockets and airstrikes continued to pound towns and cities.

Reuven Rivlin interrupted a TV broadcast with an appeal to “please stop the madness” as Israel was gripped by the worst communal violence in years.

“We are endangered by rockets that are being launched at our citizens and streets, and we are busying ourselves with a senseless civil war among ourselves,” said the president.

It came as footage showed what was described as “near-lynchings” of Jewish and Arab motorists.

In one shocking incident shown live on TV, a mob was seen dragged a man they thought was an Arab from his car in a Tel Aviv suburb and beating him until he lay motionless and bloodied on the ground.

A synagogue and cars were torched in the city of Lod, motorists were stoned on some roads, and Palestinian flag-waving protesters clashed with police in northern Haifa port.

In Lod, police imposed a rare night-time curfew, but Israeli media showed young Jewish men - some with bats - on the streets.

In a video statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to grant police emergency powers to crack down on the mobs.

“This violence is not who we are,” he said. “I don’t care if your blood’s boiling.”

Amid the appeal for calm, Hamas militants fired another wave of rockets from Gaza towards Israeli cities after air strikes killed senior Palestinian commanders and toppled a multi-storey building in the territory.

The death toll from the violence, which erupted on Monday following weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tensions in Jerusalem, has risen to at least 67 in Gaza with seven people killed in Israel.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Middle East minister, James Cleverly, today joined calls on Hamas and Israel to step back from the brink.

“It is important for both sides to take a step back,” he told Sky News.

“We have seen however an unprecedented level of rocket attack into Israel,” he said. “We want to see the rocket attacks stop.”

The Israeli military is amassing tanks and troops to the Gaza border amid warnings that the aerial bombardment is already leading to war.

The UN’s special envoy to the Middle East peace process has called for a ceasefire, saying “leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation.”

Hamas was reported to have asked for a ceasefire but continued to fire rockets into Israel after days on unrest that has continued to intensify.

The US sent an envoy to Israel to seek a reduction in violence.

President Joe Biden, speaking after a phone call with Mr Netanyahu, said: “Israel has a right to defend itself against thousands of rockets flying into their territory.

He added: “My hope is that we’ll see this coming to a conclusion sooner rather than later.”

Israel showed no sign of complying with calls for a ceasefire. Its military spokesmen said they were preparing for all eventualities. This included an incursion into the Gaza strip, it was reported.

The Israel Defence Forces, meanwhile, said their “marching orders” were to intensify operations.

