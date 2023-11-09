Israeli military says unidentified drone hits southern city of Eilat

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An unidentified drone hit a civilian building in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, the Israeli military said on Thursday.

Emergency services said there were no injuries and only light damage was reported.

"The identity of the UAV and the details of the incident are under review," the military said in a statement.

In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen has launched repeated missile and drone attacks on Israel, but all were either shot down or fell short.

The Houthis are part of the Iran-aligned regional alliance hostile to Israel and the United States which includes Lebanon's Hezbollah and which have backed Hamas in its ongoing conflict against Israel.

The Houthis govern swathes of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, more than a thousand miles from Israel.

In an Oct. 27 incident, Israel said the Houthis were behind a drone attack that caused explosions in two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea, saying they had been intended to hit Israel.

