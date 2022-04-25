Israeli military says it hit targets in Lebanon following projectile launch

A field at the border of Israel and Lebanon. Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images

After a rocket was fired into Israel from Lebanon early Monday, the Israeli military said it responded by hitting several targets in the area where the projectile was launched.

Over the last few weeks, there have been multiple clashes between Israeli police officers and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, and some rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza for the first time in months. Aroldo Lazaro, head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, has called for "calm and restraint in this volatile and ongoing situation."

The projectile landed in an open area, and Reuters notes that Israel's anti-missile defense system does not always stop rockets if they look to be headed toward unpopulated areas.

