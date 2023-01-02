New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism

·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government on Sunday promised to invest in developing the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.”

Haim Katz made the comments days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government took office, promising in its coalition guidelines to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to roughly 500,000 Israelis.

The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal — a position that is widely shared by the international community. Israel's commitment to deepening its control of the West Bank has threatened to put it on a collision course with some of its closest allies.

At a ceremony Sunday, Katz said he would channel resources to promote tourism in the West Bank. “We will invest in areas that may not have received sufficient support to date,” he said. “For example, our local Tuscany in Judea and Samaria," he added, using the biblical term for the West Bank favored by religious and right-wing Israelis.

The West Bank settler community has developed a small tourism sector that includes hotels, bed and breakfasts and wineries. Israel considers these industries to be part of the country's broader tourism sector, while international human rights groups have said they deepen control of occupied territory.

Airbnb in 2018 said it would bar listings in the Israeli settlements, but it quickly backed down under heavy Israeli pressure. Last year, Booking.com said it was adding warnings to its listings there.

On Friday, the U.N. General Assembly asked the U.N.'s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu called the resolution “disgraceful” and said Israel is not obligated to cooperate with the International Court of Justice.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

    BEIRUT (AP) — Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said. The attack, the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of service, caused material damage in a nearby area, the army said, without giving further details. Israel has targeted airports and ports in government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to preve

  • DeSantis' second inauguration as governor will have a 'Free State of Florida' theme, an intimate candlelight dinner, and a toast to moms supporting the GOP governor

    Gov. Ron DeSantis, 44, is being sworn in for a second term, where he'll have a supportive Republican supermajority in the Florida legislature.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says

    Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Covid: England to require negative test for arrivals from China

    The UK says it is acting over concerns about infection data provided by the Chinese government.

  • Israel ‘cannot be an occupier’ in its own land, Netanyahu counters after UN ruling

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has insisted that Israel cannot be “occupiers” on their “own land” in response to the UN General Assembly’s decision to ask the International Court of Justice to examine the legality of the occupation of the Palestinian territories.

  • Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla returns to bench after eye injury

    DENVER (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla returned to the bench Sunday after missing two games with an eye injury sustained in a pickup game. Mazzulla said he’s part of regular, late-afternoon games at Boston’s TD Garden and got hit in the face on Tuesday before the Celtics faced Houston. He met the media a short time later with his eyes red and irritated, but ended up not coaching Boston’s victory against the Rockets. The 34-year-old was diagnosed with corneal abrasions in both ey

  • Israel’s New Finance Minister Eyes Measures to Boost Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister in the government of newly appointed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will seek to boost competition in the economy as the country faces higher inflation and rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaTesla Kicks Off New Year in China by Extending Incentive OffersProminent Texas Family Has $29 Million Embezzled by Bo

  • Dubai ends 30% tax on alcohol sales, fee for liquor licenses

    ROME (AP) — Dubai ended its 30% tax on alcohol sales in the sheikhdom Sunday and made its required liquor licenses free to obtain, ending a long-standing source of revenue for its ruling family to apparently further boost its tourism to the emirate. The sudden New Year's Day announcement, made by Dubai's two state-linked alcohol retailers, came apparently from a government decree from its ruling Al Maktoum family. However, government officials did not immediately acknowledge the decision and did

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V