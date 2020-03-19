Israeli Documentary Festival Docaviv Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: I can reveal that Docaviv, the respected documentary festival held in Israeli city Tel Aviv, is the latest international film event to be forced to shift dates due to the spread of coronavirus.

Docaviv 2020 was due to run May 21 – 30, but will now tentatively switch to September 3-12.

“Given the obstacles the world is facing during this time, we feel there is no other choice than to postpone this year’s festival. The health and safety of our audiences, filmmakers, staff, volunteers, and supporters is of the utmost importance,” Docaviv’s Artistic Director Karin Rywkind Segal said.

“Despite the disappointment, we are pleased to announce new tentative dates for the festival. In optimistic anticipation of better days ahead, Docaviv 2020 will be held September 3 – 12. We aim to move forward not with panic or sadness, but with hope for the future. Our team is working around the clock to review, reschedule, and reinvent,” she added.

Docaviv is the largest film festival in the city of Tel Aviv, screening more than 130 local and international docs. Since 2018, the event has been an Academy Award-qualify documentary film festival. At the 2019 fest, the Oscar-nominated Honeyland was named Best International Film. This year will mark its 22nd edition.

