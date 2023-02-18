Israeli diplomat escorted from AU summit

·2 min read
Video capture of woman being escorted out
The video shows diplomat Sharon Bar-li being escorted out

Israeli diplomat Sharon Bar-li was escorted from the African Union heads of state summit as she was not the person accredited to represent Israel, an AU spokesperson has said.

Video circulating online shows her being walked out of the meeting in Ethiopia by a security guard.

An Israeli spokesperson has blamed South Africa and Algeria for the removal.

Israel's status at the AU has been a source of contention.

The video appears to show a security guard approaching the Israeli delegation while the opening ceremony of the annual meeting was going on.

There was a discussion and Ms Bar-li, who is the deputy director general for Africa at Israel's foreign ministry, then left alongside a security guard.

"Israel views seriously the incident in which... Ambassador Sharon Bar-li, was removed from the African Union hall despite her status as an accredited observer with access badges," foreign ministry spokesperson Lior Hayat is quoted by the Times of Israel as saying.

He then blamed Algeria and South Africa as being behind the move, adding that they were "driven by hatred".

But an AU official has said Ms Bar-li was "asked to leave" as she had not been invited to be there and the only invitation, which was not transferable, was given to Israel's AU ambassador Aleli Admasu, the AFP news agency reports.

"It is regrettable that the individual in question would abuse such a courtesy," AFP quotes the unnamed official as saying.

AU commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat granted Israel observer status in 2021, but this decision was queried, with Palestinians urging a rethink, and a committee was formed last year to look at the issue.

While rejecting the accusation that it had anything to do with the diplomat's removal, a South African spokesperson said that Israel's status had not yet been settled., the Reuters news agency reports.

"Until the AU takes a decision on whether to grant Israel observer status, you cannot have the country sitting and observing," Clayson Monyela, head of public diplomacy in South Africa's department of international relations, is quoted as saying.

In recent years, Israel has made a big effort to strengthen diplomatic relations with several African countries.

Earlier this month, Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was in Israel to open an embassy in Tel Aviv.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr. Makes Disgusting Comment About John Fetterman To Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Donald Trump's son echoed right-wing talking points about the Democratic senator, prompting Greene to point out that Fetterman is hospitalized with clinical depression.

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Trump tried to call in to Fox News as the Capitol riot unfolded but the network refused to put him on air, new filing claims

    Fox network bosses thought it would be "irresponsible" to put Trump on air, a court filing part of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit says.

  • Rupert Murdoch suggested Fox News hosts Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham go on air and say Joe Biden had won 2020 election, court filing says

    Rupert Murdoch privately described pro-Trump election fraud claims as "damaging" and "crazy," according to a new court filing.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • A ‘base camp’ has popped up on vacant land in the Florida Keys. What’s happening there?

    Alongside U.S. 1 in the Upper Florida Keys, the Old Highway still lives. It used to be the main road that spanned the island chain before the Overseas Highway was finished in 1938.

  • Wealthy Americans are racing to get the EU's last remaining 'golden passport' before it's gone

    For the first time, Americans are applying for "golden passports" more than any other nationality, according to Henley & Partners' USA wealth report.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from trial

    Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women. Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday seeking to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from the claims of longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll, 79, sued Trump in November after New York state temporarily changed laws to allow adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if the attacks occurred decades ago.

  • Taliban plunged into power struggle as ‘growing spat’ opens up over girls’ education

    The Taliban is facing its first power crisis amid signs of a rift between Haibtalluah Akhundzada, its supreme leader, and his top officials over girls’ education.

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Fani Willis, the 'pit bull' prosecutor eyeing Trump, now has new targets

    Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor leading the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, is also weighing whether witnesses to the grand jury probe lied under oath. That was one of the revelations from five pages of the special grand jury's report on Trump made public on Thursday in keeping with a judge's order, which could open new criminal targets for Willis, who has been described as a "pit bull in the courtroom." The 51-year-old Fulton County district attorney will need that kind of tenacity if she decides to bring criminal charges against Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • House Democrat Craig Gets Vulgar Calls After Elevator Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Representative Angie Craig released audio of vulgar and threatening phone messages she says she has received since she was attacked last week in the elevator of her apartment building near the Capitol. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Billion for His Wrestling EmpireTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionUnidentified

  • After being attacked by both Democrats and the GOP, Rick Scott edits his plan to sunset all federal laws every 5 years. He now wants to make exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, and the military.

    Sen. Rick Scott said he "never intended" to touch Medicare or Social Security in his plan to make Congress regularly renew all legislation.

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • B.C. Court of Appeal orders seizure of 3 Hells Angels clubhouses

    British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club. On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd. A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and

  • Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

    A group of Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan on Saturday on the first visit in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to attend a cultural event at a time of soaring military tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan's government this week allowed the trip of six officials, lead by Liu Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government. Liu, arriving at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport, did not answer questions from reporters.

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.