Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Jerusalem mosque compound

Dan Williams
·2 min read
A general view picture shows the Dome of the Rock , the Western Wall and al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City

By Dan Williams

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A lower Israeli court on Sunday overturned a police order barring three Jews from a contested Jerusalem holy site after they prayed there in violation of understandings with Muslim authorities, questioning the legal basis of such enforcement.

Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, which Jews revere as a vestige of their two ancient temples, has long been a flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian tensions. Israel allows Jews to visit on condition they refrain from religious rites.

But with such visits increasing in number, including over the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that coincided this year with the Jewish Passover festival, Palestinians have cried foul.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a statement calling Sunday's ruling "a grave assault against the historic status quo ... and a flagrant challenge to international law”.

Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ruled in favour of three appellants who had been banned from the Old City for 15 days for prostrating themselves and intoning a core Jewish prayer at the compound. The ruling quoted police as saying those actions disrupted its officers' duties and threatened public order.

Removing the ban, Judge Zion Saharai said that, while he had no intention of interfering in law enforcement at the site, "the appellants' conduct does not raise worry of harm befalling national security, public safety or individual security".

Police had no comment. Eran Schwarz, a lawyer whose firm represented the appellants, said he expected police to contest the ruling. Magistrate's courts can be overturned by district courts, with Israel's Supreme Court a final course of appeal.

The ruling came a week before nationalist Jews are due to hold an annual flag march through Jerusalem's Old City, marking its capture by Israel in a 1967 Middle East war. The event is resented by Palestinians, who want the Old City and other parts of East Jerusalem as capital of their hoped-for future state.

Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist group that fought a Gaza war with Israel last year that was partly stoked by Jerusalem tensions, described the flag march's planned route through a Muslim quarter of the Old City as "adding fuel to the fire".

"I warn the enemy against carrying out such crimes,” Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised address.

Jordan, a U.S.-backed Israeli security partner that serves as custodian of Al Aqsa, has also voiced concern about the Jewish visits to the compound.

(Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by David Goodman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arab lawmaker returns to Israeli coalition after protest walkout

    A lawmaker from Israel's Arab minority said on Sunday she was returning to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition, restoring its tenuous hold over half of the seats in parliament after she briefly bolted in solidarity with the Palestinians. Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of the liberal Meretz party said in a statement that she reversed course in order to "make gains addressing the needs of the Arab community" and after several of its local leaders placed her "under immense pressure" to do so.

  • Israeli court sentences Palestinian jailbreakers to 5 years

    An Israeli court on Sunday sentenced six Palestinian inmates to five years in prison for tunneling out of their cell last year and escaping from a high-security facility in the biggest prison break of its kind in decades. The jailbreak sparked a massive manhunt in the country’s north and the occupied West Bank in search for the men, who were members of Palestinian militant groups. The bold escape dominated newscasts, sparked heavy criticism of Israel’s prison service and prompted the government to launch an inquiry.

  • Trump Reportedly Considered Quitting First Presidential Race After 'P***y' Tape Surfaced

    Kellyanne Conway writes in her upcoming book that Trump was more rattled than he let on about the fallout from his comments, according to the Daily Beast.

  • Robin Olsen: Manchester City apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper after alleged assault during pitch invasion

    City to investigate and serve indefinite stadium ban

  • GOP candidate's security clearance becomes issue in SC

    After losing a high-profile bid for a South Carolina congressional seat in 2018, Republican Katie Arrington took a job at the Defense Department, where she focused on securing military supply chains, ensuring thousands of companies that contract with the federal government were implementing cybersecurity protocols. Arrington's civil servant work as chief information officer for the Acquisition and Sustainment Office was in line with what she characterizes as her longtime passion for cybersecurity and defense. Freshman GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, whom Arrington hopes to defeat in South Carolina's June 14 primary, is calling on Arrington to take a lie detector test about why she lost access to classified information. A Mace-funded, anti-Arrington website, meanwhile, has sections labeled “Leaks Classified Information” and "Busted: Loses Her Security Clearance.”

  • Anne Hathaway Is a Glam Gucci Girl at Cannes: See Her Mod Mini from Every Angle

    The actress nodded to 1960s glamour in her Gucci dress and voluminous half-up hairstyle at a Cannes photo call

  • Trump mulled quitting the 2016 presidential race after vulgar 'Access Hollywood' tape was released, says Kellyanne Conway

    Kellyanne Conway says that Donald Trump had doubts about the 2016 race after the "Access Hollywood" tape was leaked, per her book, "Here's the Deal."

  • Kate McKinnon Fights Back Tears in Emotional SNL Send-Off

    NBCAhead of the 47th season finale of Saturday Night Live, news leaked out that the show would be losing some of its biggest stars, including Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. But SNL’s biggest loss has to be the incomparable Kate McKinnon, as evidenced by the fact that the show more or less cleared out for her to cook in her final cold open.Kate McKinnon’s Miss Rafferty, who has been abducted by aliens countless times over the past eight seasons, appeared alongside Cecily Strong and

  • More protests against Quebec's Bill 96 as French-language law set to pass in coming days

    Demonstrators once again took to the streets again to protest Quebec's French-language legislation, Bill 96. Quebec Premier François Legault's government is set to pass the bill in the coming days. Dan Spector spoke with people hoping that some changes will be made to the legislation before it becomes law.

  • Pakistan police arrest 6 men over 'honor killing' of sisters

    Pakistani police arrested six men from the same family on Sunday, accused of murdering two sisters who were from the same village but also had Spanish citizenship. Police said that Urooj Abbas, 21, and Anisa Abbas, 23, were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands — cousins from forced marriages — to Spain. Officer Ataur Rehman said that murder charges were leveled against the victims’ brother, a paternal uncle, both husbands, a cousin, and both fathers-in-law.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it