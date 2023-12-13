Israeli troops filmed setting fire to food supplies in Gaza

Israeli soldiers have been filmed setting fire to food supplies and rummaging through private homes in Gaza.

Forces have also been recorded destroying plastic figurines in a toy store and dancing in desecrated neighbourhoods.

A series of videos of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops behaving poorly that have been shared widely online have created a headache for the Israeli military as it faces international censure over its tactics in Gaza and the rising civilian death toll in its war against Hamas.

The Israeli army has pledged to take disciplinary action in what it says are a handful of isolated cases.

Critics say the videos reflect a national mood that is highly supportive of the war, with little empathy for the plight of Gaza’s civilians.

“The dehumanisation from the top is very much sinking down to the soldiers,” said Dror Sadot, a spokeswoman for the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, which has long documented Israeli abuses against Palestinians.

More than 18,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, around two thirds of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory. About 90 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced within the besieged territory.

Video shared on X shows Israeli army troops trying to burn food and water supplies in the back of an abandoned truck in Gaza - X via AP

The videos seem to have been uploaded by soldiers themselves during their time in Gaza.

In one, soldiers ride bicycles through rubble. In another, a soldier has moved Muslim prayer rugs into a bathroom. In another, a soldier films boxes of lingerie found in a Gaza home.

In one clip a soldier is shown trying to set fire to food and water supplies that are scarce in Gaza.

Video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Israeli soldier rummaging through a private home in Gaza - X via AP

In another photo, a soldier poses next to words spray-painted in red on a pink building that read, “instead of erasing graffiti, let’s erase Gaza”.

A video posted by Yinon Magal, a conservative Israeli media personality, on X, formerly Twitter, shows dozens of soldiers dancing in a circle, apparently in Gaza, and singing a song that includes the words, “Gaza we have come to conquer. … We know our slogan – there are no people who are uninvolved”.

Story continues

The Israeli military blames Hamas for the civilian death toll, saying the group operates in crowded neighbourhoods and uses residents as human shields.

A soldier films boxes of lingerie found in a Gaza home - X/Twitter

The video, which Mr Magal took from Facebook, has been viewed almost 200,000 times on his account and widely shared on other accounts.

Mr Magal said he did not know the soldiers involved. But the Associated Press has verified backgrounds, uniforms and language heard in the videos and found them to be consistent with independent reporting.

‘These are my fighters’

Mr Magal said the video struck a chord among Israelis because of the popular tune and because Israelis need to see pictures of a strong military. It is based on the fight song of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team, whose hardcore fans have a history of racist chants against Arabs and rowdy behaviour.

“These are my fighters, they’re fighting against brutal murderers, and after what they did to us, I don’t have to defend myself to anyone,” Mr Magal told the Associated Press.

He condemned some of the other videos that have surfaced, including the ransacking of a toy store, apparently in the northern area of Jebalya, in which a soldier smashes toys and decapitates a plastic figurine, as a destruction that is unnecessary for Israel’s security objectives.

On Sunday, Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s spokesman, condemned some of the actions seen in the recent videos. “In any event that does not align with IDF values, command and disciplinary steps will be taken,” he said.