Israeli airstrikes continue after Netanyahu says war is moving into its 'second stage'

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes early on Sunday in Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to eliminate Hamas.

The Israel Defence Forces said fighters jets had hit over 450 military targets over the last 24 hours.

The strikes came a day after Mr Netanyahu announced a "second stage" in Israel's war on Hamas, three weeks after Hamas launched a brutal incursion into Israel.

"This is the second stage of the war, whose objectives are clear: to destroy the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and bring the hostages home," he said, answering questions from journalists for the first time since the war began.

The Israeli military said it was gradually expanding its ground operations inside Gaza, while stopping short of calling it an all-out invasion.

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

07:47 , Bill Mcloughlin

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said early on Sunday.

The Hamas-run health ministry had previously said over 7,700 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip had been killed since the start of the war.