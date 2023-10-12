Israel’s war on Nazism must never be restrained

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address the media

As I travelled through Israel on a visit in 2019, the guide announced that we were entering the “Twenty Second Zone”. This was not, I discovered, a bland administrative district name but rather a reference to the amount of time residents have to find shelter before rockets land following an air raid alarm. Soon we passed through the “15 Second Zone” and then, near the Gaza border, we arrived at Kfar Aza, a kibbutz within the “5 Second Zone”.

We ate in the kibbutz canteen before residents showed us around the village, pointing out reinforced concrete “safe rooms” attached to every home. Bomb shelters lined streets and playgrounds. The football field had a shelter at each end, because five seconds is not long enough to run the length of the pitch to take cover. Kfar Aza struck me as a vibrant community full of life, but a life lived on full alert under constant threat.

Last Saturday the community of Kfar Aza was shattered. The atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists in this close-knit kibbutz included the slaughter of babies, probably the most evil act witnessed by the world in my lifetime. Kfar Aza is now largely destroyed and it took many hours for the IDF to overcome the invaders.

The world has seen the true face of Hamas. No serious person can now claim that Hamas is anything other than a highly trained terrorist organisation determined to perpetrate the worst imaginable crimes against Jews; crimes designed by their very nature to desecrate all that human beings hold sacred – the life of a baby, the dignity of the old, the desperate desire of a parent to protect their child.

Shock has reverberated from Israel to Jewish communities around the world. Despite annually paying lip service to the “Never Again” commitment on Holocaust Memorial Day, there are many in the West who seem not to have learned the true lessons of the 20th century’s extermination of 6 million Jews. We have witnessed victim-blaming, attempts to draw equivalence between Hamas and the nation of Israel, even celebrations on the streets of Britain. It seems the hard-Left, so quick to attribute the label “Nazi” to anything that smells vaguely “Right-wing”, can’t recognise real Nazis when they arm themselves with machine guns and murder Jewish children in cold blood.

But, for now at least, Western political leaders seem firm in their support of Israel. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared that Israel has a complete right to self-defence. President Biden has sent US military support to the region and capitals across Europe have been quick to show solidarity. But the true test of Western resolve will be in the weeks to come, as the IDF takes sustained action to eradicate Hamas and the casualties inevitably mount in Gaza.

The suffering of the ordinary people of Gaza – themselves the victims of Hamas – will intensify, and if previous conflicts are a guide, Western leaders will begin to row back on their commitments to Israel. Journalists and politicians will start to qualify their support for Israel’s right to self-defence, calling for “restraint” and negotiations and, eventually, a withdrawal of vital political and military backing. This is the moment at which the future of the region will hang in the balance, and the very moment at which the West must be most resolute in its determination to see Israel complete its mission to defeat the Iranian-funded Hamas.

Because at its core this conflict is not a neighbourhood dispute, an argument over land or resources that can be settled with compromise or mediation. This is a battle against an evil ideology that must be completely destroyed. As we know from our own costly battle to free Europe from Hitler’s grasp – a battle now barely within living memory – you cannot live side-by-side with Nazism. Israel’s mistake was to believe that Hamas could be contained, appeased, even gradually civilised. They will not make that mistake again and, if we in the West really care about ending suffering in this troubled but pivotal part of the World, we must back Israel for as long as it takes to root out Hamas.

