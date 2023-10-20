Israel war latest: Joe Biden says he will not let Putin and Hamas as Rishi Sunak heads to Egypt

Joe Biden has said Hamas and Putin cannot be allowed to win in a rare address to the American people from the Oval office.

Speaking after a whirlwind trip to Israel, Mr Biden drew a link between Hamas and Russian president Vladimir Putin, as he urged the American people to back Israel and Ukraine’s security.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy,” Mr Biden said.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 resulting in the death of more than 1,400 people in the country. More than 3,700 people have been killed in Gaza in subsequent Israeli airstrikes.

It comes as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travels to Egypt to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza with counterparts in the region.

Palestinian health ministry says 13 killed in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank

07:50 , Sami Quadri

The Palestinian health ministry said that 13 people were killed, including five children, after Israeli forces raided and carried out an air strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

The raid was conducted on the Nur Shams refugee camp, adjacent to the city of Tulkarm near the territory's border with Israel.

Sunak to visit Egypt for Israel-Gaza talks

07:44 , Sami Quadri

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday to discuss the Israel-Hamas crisis.

It comes after Mr Sunak urged Saudi Arabia to use its influence to support stability in the Middle East after flying there on Thursday following talks in Israel with Benjamin Netanyahu, who told him his country was counting on the UK's "continuous support" in what will be a long war with Hamas.

In Egypt, Mr Sunak will stress "the imperative of avoiding regional escalation and preventing the further unnecessary loss of civilian life", his office said.

21 killed in airstrike in Khan Younis, says Palestinian interior ministry

07:25 , Josh Salisbury

Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry has said 21 Palestinians were killed and 71 injured overnight in Israeli air strikes in the southern city of Khan Younis, and that rescue workers were searching for victims under the rubble.

With the Egypt-Gaza border crossing in Rafah still closed, the already dire conditions at Gaza's second-largest hospital have deteriorated further, said Dr. Mohammed Qandeel of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Power was shut off in most of the hospital and staff members were using mobile phones for light, he said.

Historic Gaza church housing Palestinians hit by blast

07:13 , Josh Salisbury

An explosion struck a Greek Orthodox church housing displaced Palestinians late Thursday.

Abu Selmia, the Shifa Hospital director general, said dozens were hurt at the Church of Saint Porphyrios but could not give a precise death toll because bodies were buried under rubble.

Palestinian authorities blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike, a claim that could not be verified. The Israeli military is looking into the matter, reports the AFP news agency.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchy of Jerusalem condemned the explosion, saying churches should not be targeted in war.

Key developments overnight

07:08 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning. Some key developments overnight are:

- US President Joe Biden has vowed Hamas cannot be allowed to win as he said he would ask Congress to back a multi-billion dollar package of security assistance for Israel.

- Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday to urge no escalation of violence in the region after the Hamas attack on Gaza. It comes after he visited Israel on Thursday.

- Drones and rockets targeted two military bases housing US forces in Iraq on Thursday, the latest in a series of attacks after Iraqi militants warned Washington against intervening to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.

- Israel appears to be getting closer to a full-scale invasion of Gaza, with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant telling troops "you will soon see it [Gaza] from inside."